Three managers Bournemouth could appoint this summer after Andoni Iraola's departure confirmed

By Ellis Stevens | 15 Apr 2026 15:16

Andoni Iraola was confirmed to be leaving Bournemouth at the end of the season earlier this week, with the Spaniard set to depart upon the expiration of his contract.

The manager's exit will bring an end to three impressive years on the south coast, having guided the Cherries to 12th and ninth-placed finishes in his first two campaigns, while they remain in the hunt for European qualification this term.

Following the news of Iraola's impending departure, it has been reported that Bournemouth are eager to quickly appoint a successor to lead them forward.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at three managers Bournemouth could appoint during the summer.

© Imago

Recent reports have suggested that Rose is the current frontrunner to replace Iraola at the Vitality Stadium.

Rose has had a number of high-profile jobs during his managerial career, including spells at Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund and, most recently, RB Leipzig.

The manager would be a natural stylistic fit at the Vitality, bringing a similar style of football as Iraola, with a clear emphasis on dynamism, energy and intensity both in and out of possession.

Rose also brings experience of managing in European competition, which aligns with Bournemouth's ongoing ambitions of qualifying for Europe - something they may still achieve this season.

Negotiations for Rose will also be made easier by the manager's status as a free agent, having been out of work since being dismissed by RB Leipzig in March 2025.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

McKenna is another strong option to replace the departing Spaniard at the Vitality Stadium.

The 39-year-old has caught the eye during his four-year spell at Ipswich Town, leading them from League One to the Premier League, while they are currently pushing for an immediate promotion back to the top-flight after relegation last term.

McKenna would similarly bring a dynamic and attacking style of play, demonstrated by his Ipswich Town side scoring an impressive 71 goals in 41 Championship matches this season - the third-highest total in the division.

However, Bournemouth would likely face competition for McKenna's signature, with the manager linked to a host of top sides around Europe in recent seasons, including the likes of Celtic, Chelsea and Manchester United.

© Imago / Every Second Media

A return for Howe, a legendary figure on the south coast, could be another option for Bournemouth this summer.

Howe has come under increasing pressure during a disappointing 2025-26 season for Newcastle United, with the Magpies currently 14th in the Premier League table and unlikely to qualify for any European competition.

As reports of a potential managerial change at St James' Park continue to circulate, including a supposed interest in Iraola, a return to Bournemouth could emerge as a possibility for Howe.

Howe spent the majority of his playing career at Bournemouth before returning for two spells as manager at the Vitality Stadium, during which he led the Cherries to the Premier League on two separate occasions.

Given Bournemouth's progress up the table in the years since, a return could be of interest to Howe, especially if his time at Newcastle is cut short at the end of the season.

A reunion with their former boss could also appeal to the club, especially given his experience of competing towards the top of the Premier League and in the Champions League in recent seasons.