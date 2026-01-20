Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils learn Sunderland 'stance' over Noah Sadiki sale

By Carter White | 20 Jan 2026 13:51

Manchester United are reportedly set to miss out on the signing of Sunderland man Noah Sadiki.

The Red Devils are basking in the glory of a 2-0 derby success over Manchester City on the weekend.

However, centre-back Lisandro Martinez is still in fighting mode against former United players such as Paul Scholes.

The Red Devils have started brightly under the interim stewardship of Michael Carrick, who could be offered the permanent role.

Man United dramatically parted ways with Ruben Amorim over the festive period after his 14-month spell at the club.

© Imago / Action Plus

Man Utd fail in swoop for Sadiki?

According to The Sun, Manchester United are keen on securing the services of Sunderland star Sadiki.

The report claims that the Red Devils view the 21-year-old as an ideal replacement for the ageing Casemiro.

It is understood that Sadiki would cost at least £30m after signing for the Black Cats for £15m in the summer.

The Red Devils supposedly offered a player-plus-cash deal involving midfielder Manuel Ugarte for the youngster.

However, it is believed that Europe-chasing Sunderland are set to snub any forthcomings proposals for Sadiki this month.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Sunderland's summer business

Simply, Sunderland's extensive summer recruitment has allowed them to compete away from relegation trouble.

The Black Cats have revolutionised their midfield ranks with the arrivals of both Sadiki and Granit Xhaka.

As a result, it is no surprise to see Regis Le Bris's troops well clear of trouble in the Premier League standings.