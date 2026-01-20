Manchester derby fallout: Man Utd legends refuse to back down as Lisandro Martinez row intensifies

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Jan 2026 05:40 , Last updated: 20 Jan 2026 06:43

The ongoing row between Lisandro Martinez and Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt shows no signs of lessening after the former players' latest comments to the centre-back.

Martinez had been widely praised for his performance in Man Utd's 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the derby, particularly for his role in the Red Devils' disciplined defensive display that nullified Pep Guardiola's team.

The Argentina international was lauded for manacling the league's top scorer, Erling Haaland, after pre-match comments from the pair that Haaland would “pick Martinez up and run with him”.

Martinez did not hold back after the match, launching a scathing response and saying it served as added motivation for him.

“Honestly, he can say whatever he wants," said Martinez after last week's derby win. I told him already, if he wants to say something to me, he can come to wherever he wants. To my house, wherever. I don't care.

“And I think for me, I respect the relations when they want to help the club because everyone can talk on the television, but when you see [them] here face to face, no-one says anything in your face.

“So for me, I don't really care what they say. I just put the focus on my performance, the performance of the team and I give everything to this club until my last day.”

Now, the ex-players have replied to the World Cup winner's remarks.

Butt tells Martinez to "grow up" after derby response

© Imago / Every Second Media

Speaking on the latest edition of The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast via Sky Sports News, Butt clarified that his previous remark about the Norwegian striker picking up the defender was merely a figure of speech.

The former United and Newcastle United midfielder suggested that players at major clubs must be able to handle media criticism without becoming overly emotional.

"It's tongue-in-cheek, it's obvious Haaland isn't actually going to pick him up and run with him, it's a figure of speech," he said.

"I think when someone gets so upset about something in the media or a podcast…to come out and say, 'Come over to my house', f****** grow up.

"Literally, if you're going to get so emotional about someone saying something about you, you shouldn't be at a big football club because you'll get that for the rest of your career at Man United.

"I got so much crap when I played at United and Newcastle, but the next week you get plaudits and clapped at. There's no personal issue with us and Martinez, none."

Scholes maintains doubts over Martinez despite impressive display

© Imago

Scholes would then praise the individual performance of the centre-back on Saturday but insisted that he still holds reservations about his long-term impact.

The legendary midfielder warned that one brilliant game does not guarantee success and that consistency over a longer period is required.

"It fuels people," he said of criticism. "I think we have to take a bit of the credit for Martinez's performance on Saturday!"

"He's had one brilliant game, but when you start talking and shouting your mouth off, this game has a habit of coming and biting you back on the a***.

"I haven't changed my opinion yet. I'm still not sure you can win a league with him. He's got to do it over a period of time. What he did on Saturday, brilliant, but you've got to do it over a period of time."

The Class of 92 graduates subsequently highlighted their own experiences of dealing with criticism during the early stages of their careers at Old Trafford.