Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Chelsea battle: Savinho, Nico Gonzalez, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic latest

By Matt Law | 02 Jan 2026 09:19 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 09:21

Manchester City will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they tackle Chelsea on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side will enter the match off the back of a 0-0 draw with Sunderland, and they are currently second in the Premier League table, four points behind the leaders Arsenal.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest with Chelsea, who have parted ways with head coach Enzo Maresca ahead of this match.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason for absence: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Summer arrival Ait-Nouri remains unavailable for selection while he represents Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason for absence: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Marmoush, who has only scored once for Man City during a disappointing season, is currently representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Bobb, who is being linked with a January exit, remains unavailable for selection due to a hamstring issue which he picked up against Brentford in December, and a return date is unclear at this stage.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Chelsea)

Stones has missed Man City's last seven matches due to a leg injury, but a return vs. Chelsea on Sunday is possible.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Kovacic remains on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, with the midfielder not expected to be back on the field until the latter stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Chelsea)

Gonzalez was replaced at the interval of Thursday's clash with Sunderland after picking up a knock in the first half, and the midfielder is a major doubt for this match.

Savinho

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: Unknown

Savinho had to be replaced in the early stages of the second half against Sunderland, and Guardiola admitted after the match that the attacker's injury "doesn't look good".

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.