Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Chelsea battle: Savinho, Nico Gonzalez, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic latest

Manchester City will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they tackle Chelsea on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola's side will enter the match off the back of a 0-0 draw with Sunderland, and they are currently second in the Premier League table, four points behind the leaders Arsenal.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest with Chelsea.
Omar Marmoush
Status: Out
Reason for absence: AFCON
Possible return date: Unknown
Marmoush, who has only scored once for Man City during a disappointing season, is currently representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Oscar Bobb
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Bobb, who is being linked with a January exit, remains unavailable for selection due to a hamstring issue which he picked up against Brentford in December, and a return date is unclear at this stage.
John Stones
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Leg
Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Chelsea)
Stones has missed Man City's last seven matches due to a leg injury, but a return vs. Chelsea on Sunday is possible.
Mateo Kovacic
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle/Heel
Possible return date: Unknown
Kovacic remains on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, with the midfielder not expected to be back on the field until the latter stages of the 2025-26 campaign.
Nico Gonzalez
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knock
Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Chelsea)
Gonzalez was replaced at the interval of Thursday's clash with Sunderland after picking up a knock in the first half, and the midfielder is a major doubt for this match.
Savinho
Status: Out
Type of injury: Unknown
Possible return date: Unknown
Savinho had to be replaced in the early stages of the second half against Sunderland, and Guardiola admitted after the match that the attacker's injury "doesn't look good".
MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man City have no suspended players for this match.