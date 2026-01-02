Mikel Arteta gives triple Arsenal injury update before Bournemouth clash

By Saikat Mandal | 02 Jan 2026 17:33

Arsenal will look to make it five wins in a row in the Premier League when they travel to Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Gunners are heading into this game on the back of a thumping 4-1 win against Aston Villa, and they will look to maintain their winning run.

The North London club have recorded 14 wins, three draws, and only two losses, with 45 points, as they sit top of the Premier League table, four points ahead of Manchester City.

With games coming thick and fast during the busy festive period, Arsenal fans will be relieved to find that more players are returning to full fitness.

Arteta shares Arsenal injury update

Declan Rice missed the last game against Villa with a minor knee inflammation, and the England midfielder has not trained since then.

Arteta said the Villa game was too close for him to return to fitness, and he remains doubtful for the Bournemouth clash, although the final decision will be made later.

“We have another session today, let’s see how he comes today and how that’s feeling, but [the Villa game] was too early for him,” Arteta said, as quoted by the club's official website.

“Sometimes you get a hit and, throughout the game, you are able, with adrenaline and because you are warm, able to sustain that, and then the body reacts. It reacted probably more than we expected, unfortunately, and that’s where we are.”

The Gunners will definitely be without defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera for this game, but they have enough players to fill the void.

Apart from those three, Max Dowman remains the only other player who will not be available due to an ankle injury.

Arsenal have plenty of options

© Iconsport / PA Images

In defence, Myles Lewis-Skelly is set to continue in the absence of Calafiori, while Jurrien Timber is likely to start in the right-back role.

Arteta should not look to risk Rice if he is not fully fit, as they need him fresh for the rest of the season, and Mikel Merino could retain his place in the side.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz were included in the previous matchday squad, with the Brazilian likely to get the nod ahead of Viktor Gyokeres.