Arsenal lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Viktor Gyokeres dropped, Declan Rice starts

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jan 2026 09:20 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 09:31

Misfiring Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres could lose his place in the starting XI when the Gunners clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Saturday's Premier League game.

The Sweden international once again struggled to make his presence felt against Aston Villa on Tuesday night, missing two promising headers before making way for Gabriel Jesus.

Gyokeres had barely had time to take his seat before Jesus scored his first goal since New Year's Day 2025, and the Brazilian will surely now come into Mikel Arteta's thinking for a starting role on the South Coast.

Kai Havertz is also available to Arteta again, but having only been an unused substitute in midweek, the German will likely be kept in reserve once more as Jesus joins Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka up top.

Declan Rice watched on helplessly from the sidelines against Villa due to a swollen knee, but Arteta is keeping his fingers crossed that the £105m man will be back to full fitness by the time Saturday rolls around.

If so, Rice could regain his left-eight spot from Mikel Merino, who was arguably fortunate not to receive a red card for two bookable offences in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Villans.

Opening goalscorer Gabriel Magalhaes should also be fine despite cramping up late on, although it is not yet clear whether Riccardo Calafiori will shake off his issue in time for the weekend.

Piero Hincapie is a more than capable deputy, but as his minutes also need careful management, Arteta may feel that the time is right to hand Myles Lewis-Skelly just his second start of the Premier League campaign.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

