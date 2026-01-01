Bournemouth lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Antoine Semenyo decision made

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jan 2026 09:10 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 09:32

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has confirmed that he expects to have Antoine Semenyo available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium.

The Ghana international made what many presumed to be his final appearance for the Cherries on Tuesday night, conceding a penalty in a chaotic 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Semenyo appeared to bid an emotional farewell to the Bournemouth fans in West London, but Iraola affirmed post-match that the Manchester City-bound winger will be in his squad for the visit of the league leaders.

City may be only too happy to delay the transfer for a few more days, if Semenyo's presence gives Bournemouth the best chance possible of slaying Mikel Arteta's side, so the winger should line up in an unchanged frontline.

David Brooks and Justin Kluivert are shoo-ins after their strikes at Stamford Bridge, while Evanilson should fend off competition from Enes Unal and Eli Junior Kroupi to start up top.

However, with Tyler Adams (knee) out and Ryan Christie (knee) and Lewis Cook (neck) doubts, Iraola may be forced to drop Marcus Tavernier into a deeper role alongside Alex Scott once again.

The hosting manager may also consider a double defensive change, swapping out Alex Jimenez and James Hill for Adam Smith and Bafode Diakite as he prioritises experience against the table-toppers.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Tavernier; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up for this game