Arsenal lineup vs. Bournemouth confirmed including Mikel Arteta shock and Declan Rice decision

By Ben Knapton | 03 Jan 2026 16:17 , Last updated: 03 Jan 2026 16:27

Arsenal and Bournemouth have confirmed their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium, and Mikel Arteta has made a shock decision.

The Gunners will go seven points clear of Manchester City and six clear of Aston Villa at the top of the Premier League table with a win, while victory for the Cherries will bring them level with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in the bottom half.

Visiting manager Arteta has made three changes to the side that thrashed Aston Villa 4-1 last time out, and the notable exclusion from the XI is star man Bukayo Saka, who has been dropped to the bench.

There is no suggestion of an injury for Saka - the 24-year-old is simply thought to have been rested ahead of next week's clash with Liverpool - and his omission opens up a spot for Noni Madueke to start on the right-hand side.

In fact, Arteta has altered both of his wingers from the victory over Villa, as Leandro Trossard also drops out of the XI to make way for Gabriel Martinelli, but Viktor Gyokeres retains his place over Gabriel Jesus.

The only other change to the Arsenal XI sees Declan Rice return to the midfield after battling back from a swollen knee, replacing Mikel Merino alongside Martin Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard.

Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera remain sidelined, so Arteta has gone with an unchanged back four, sticking with Piero Hincapie at left-back despite the presence of a well-rested Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Once again, there is no Ethan Nwaneri in the Arsenal squad due to the sheer strength of Arteta's options, but there is also no Kai Havertz, who was on the bench against Villa.

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal: Antoine Semenyo starts amid Manchester City links

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Bournemouth, head coach Andoni Iraola has gone with an unchanged team from their 2-2 draw with Chelsea in gameweek 19, meaning that Antoine Semenyo keeps his place as expected.

The winger's £65m move to Manchester City is thought to have been agreed in principle, but Iraola affirmed that he would be available for the visit of Arsenal, which could potentially be his Vitality Stadium farewell.

Lewis Cook is back on the bench following a neck injury, but Alex Scott and Marcus Tavernier have been retained in the deep-lying midfield positions with Tyler Adams also absent.

Newly-signed goalkeeper Fraser Forster is also on the bench for Bournemouth, just one day after joining the hosts as a free agent on a six-month contract.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Subs: Kepa, White, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Merino, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Jesus

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Tavernier; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

Subs: Forster, Cook, Soler, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Kroupi, Unal, Rees-Dottin