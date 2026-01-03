Kai Havertz absence explained as Mikel Arteta makes Ethan Nwaneri decision for Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

By Ben Knapton | 03 Jan 2026 16:34

Arsenal striker Kai Havertz has been omitted from the matchday squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Germany international made an appearance on the bench in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Aston Villa, his first inclusion in a matchday squad for over four months due to a serious knee injury.

However, Havertz was a notable absentee from the teamsheet on Saturday, with Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard warming the bench ahead of him.

According to journalist Charles Watts, though, Havertz's omission is simply down to load management reasons; the former Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen playmaker has not suffered a setback in his recovery.

The 26-year-old could potentially be back in the matchday squad for next week's encounter with Liverpool, where he will endeavour to make his first appearance since the opening win over Manchester United in August.

As well as Havertz, Ethan Nwaneri is also absent from the ranks for the second game running, but the 18-year-old's snub is simply down to the embarrassment of attacking riches at Mikel Arteta's disposal.

The Spaniard has made three changes in total to the side that overcame Villa, swapping out Saka, Trossard and Mikel Merino for Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli and a fit-again Declan Rice.