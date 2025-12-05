Preview: Boreham Wood vs Newport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 05 Dec 2025 09:42 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 10:28

Boreham Wood square off against Newport County on Sunday looking to secure their latest scalp in the FA Cup.

At a time when the home side sit in fifth position in the National League table, Newport head into this second-round tie at the bottom of League Two.

Match preview

When Boreham Wood parted ways with Luke Garrard in April 2024, it was an end of an era for all concerned as the club dropped back down into the National League South.

However, since his return less than six months later, Garrard has guided Boreham to promotion to the National League and established them as firm contenders for a first-ever campaign in League Two.

Thirteen wins have been recorded from 21 games to help Boreham Wood sit in fifth place, just two points behind leaders Rochdale.

A fifth-horse title race is on with Boreham Wood the second-highest goalscorers in the division, while they have also prevailed from seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

To reach this stage of the FA Cup, 3-0 victories have come over Eastbourne Borough and League Two outfit Crawley Town, the latter emphasising the quality that they have in their ranks.

That latter scoreline will not have gone unnoticed by new Newport County head coach Christian Fuchs, who only took over on November 20.

With Newport rooted to the bottom of League Two, expectations will not rise until the Austrian has a transfer window to tinker with his squad.

Nevertheless, last weekend's 2-2 draw with Barrow was a step in the right direction, even if the Welsh outfit did twice give up a lead.

The share of the spoils brought to an end a four-match losing streak in all competitions, while Newport earned just their second point at Rodney Parade in nine games.

Newport reached the second round through a penalty-shootout triumph over Gillingham after playing out a 2-2 draw.

Boreham Wood FA Cup form:

W W

Boreham Wood form (all competitions):

W L W W W W

Newport County FA Cup form:

W

Newport County form (all competitions):

W L L L L D

Team News

Barring any fitness issues, Garrard could select the same Boreham Wood XI from last weekend's win over FC Halifax.

Regan Booty replaced Tom White at half time of the last fixture and is an alternative in midfield. Striker Matt Rush has 14 goals to his name this season despite not netting last time out.

Chelsea goalkeeper Ted Curd has recently joined on loan and kept two clean sheets in his five appearances.

Fuchs will also be tempted to select an unchanged Newport County XI after the improvements that were made versus Barrow.

Courtney Baker-Richardson has now contributed two goals and one assist from his last five appearances.

Akin Okimayo has been an important introduction to the backline since the end of October and should make his fourth start of the campaign.

Boreham Wood possible starting lineup:

Curd; King, Reynolds, Bush, Ilesanmi; O'Connell, White; Sousa, Brunt, Richardson; Rush

Newport County possible starting lineup:

Wright; Evans, Jenkins, Odimayo, Glennon; Spellman, Antwi, Braybrooke, Kamwa; Baker-Richardson, Garner

We say: Boreham Wood 1-2 Newport County

With these two teams enduring contrasting seasons, many will have Boreham Wood as the favourites for this contest. However, Newport's draw with Barrow can only hold them in good stead, and we are predicting that Fuchs will earn his first win as a head coach after a hard-fought battle.

