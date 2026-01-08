Transfer news and rumours today: Manchester United and Manchester City 'exits', Aston Villa 'signing' in January

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Jan 2026 23:05

Manchester United have agreed to loan out striker Gabriele Biancheri this month, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils have endured a turbulent season, with the sacking of Ruben Amorim compounding their issues on the pitch.

One of the criticisms of Amorim was his lack of trust in the club's young prospects, most notably with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The midfielder was not the only player to have not been given many opportunities, and it is no surprise that a number of the club's young stars have been linked with exits.

Football Insider claim that forward Biancheri is likely to leave on loan this month after the 19-year-old was told he is free to find a suitable team to join.

Manchester City transfer news: Loan to Championship club

Luton Town are reported to have agreed a loan deal for Emilio Lawrence from Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side are set for a busy January transfer window, with Antoine Semenyo having signed for the club on Thursday.

The Citizens also reportedly hold an interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, but with the team likely to be busy with incomings, it would not be surprising if there were exits.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Luton Town have agreed a deal to sign Emilio Lawrence from City.

The report also states that the 20-year-old has already accepted the proposal, with the forward yet to make his debut for the Citizens.

Aston Villa transfer news: New signing for Unai Emery?

Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of teenage forward Brian Madjo from Metz, the latest report has claimed.

Unai Emery's side are in an excellent position in the Premier League, with his side in third place, and they are six points from first-placed Arsenal.

While that gap will be difficult to overcome, the Lions should be confident about their ability to finish in the top four.

If the club intend to cement themselves as regulars in the Champions League, then making additions for future seasons would be sensible.

Sky Sports News report that Villa are set to sign striker Madjo, with the 16-year-old part of their drive to recruit young talents.