Preview: Monaco vs Nantes - prediction, team news, lineups

Nantes can temporarily climb out of the Ligue 1 relegation zone with a win or draw on Friday when they visit Stade Louis II for a date with Monaco on matchday 22.

A 0-0 draw versus arch-rivals Nice has the Principality club sitting 10th in the table, seven places above La Maison Jaune, who were edged 1-0 by Lyon the last time out.

Match preview

The roller coaster season at Monaco continued last week with this team following up a 4-0 win over Rennes with a dismal showing in the South of France.

Returning to the Champions League next season appears to be a long way off, as they are 11 points below Marseille for a spot in the qualifying stages of that competition in 2026-27.

On the plus side, Sebastien Pocognoli’s men are unbeaten in their last three league fixtures, failing to concede a single goal over that stretch.

Six of their eight domestic victories in 2025-26 have come in Monaco, and on Friday, they can win successive home outings in this competition for the first time since August-September 2025 (three).

Another clean sheet for them on matchday 22 would mark their longest stretch in the top-flight without allowing a goal since March-April 2021 (five games).

Les Monegasques are unbeaten in their previous 11 Ligue 1 affairs versus Nantes, winning 10 of those meetings while scoring four or more goals four times.

Unfortunately, close counts for nothing when you are on the wrong side of the result, as La Maison Jaune have been discovering throughout the campaign this year.

Ahmed Kantari’s men have suffered four successive defeats in league play, three of which were by a single goal.

Two of their last three competitive games away from home, however, have ended with this team collecting maximum points, including a 2-0 win at Marseille in early January.

Four times this season, they have failed to find the back of the net away from home in this competition, while scoring the third-fewest goals in the league thus far (19).

At the same time, they could lose five straight top-flight affairs for the first time this decade, having already equalled their longest losing run in the league from 2024-25 (four matches).

Les Canaris have conceded a combined 18 goals in their previous four outings against Monaco, collecting just one point over that stretch.

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Nantes Ligue 1 form:

Nantes form (all competitions):

Team News

Knee injuries to Paul Pogba, Mohammed Salisu, Takumi Minamino and Lukas Hradecky could keep them out of the Monaco fold once again, while Wout Faes remains doubtful due to an ankle sprain.

Kassoum Ouattara and Eric Dier are expected to miss this clash with calf strains, while Christian Mawissa remains out because of a sore hamstring.

On the Nantes side, a knock to Bahmed Deuff may keep the Mauritania midfielder on the sidelines for this one, while Deiver Machado could be forced out with a hamstring problem.

Abakar Sylla made his club debut last week, as the Strasbourg loanee came on for Nicolas Cozza to play the final 19 minutes of that affair.

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Teze, Zakaria, Kehrer; Vanderson, Camara, Coulibaly, Henrique; Akliouche, Golovin; Balogun

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Amian, Youssif, Cozza; Centonze, Coquelin, Lepenant, Tabibou; Cabella, Abline; Mohamed

We say: Monaco 2-0 Nantes

The Nantes backline always seem to bring out the best in Monaco, and we believe the visitors will allow one too many quality scoring opportunities in the Principality.

