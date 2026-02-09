Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Areloa explains decision to overlook 'frustrated' Los Blancos star

By Matt Law | 09 Feb 2026 09:35 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 09:37

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has explained why he again overlooked experienced defender Dani Carvajal in Sunday's La Liga clash with Valencia.

Carvajal recovered from a knee injury at the start of January, but he has been an unused substitute in Real Madrid's last five league matches.

The defender's only appearances in 2026 have been against Albacete in the Copa del Rey and Monaco in the Champions League.

Against Valencia on Sunday night, David Jimenez was given a surprise start at right-back, with fit-again Trent Alexander-Arnold then coming off the bench in the second half.

Carvajal looked frustrated on the bench at Mestalla, while according to Rodra, he was involved in a heated conversation with fitness coach Antonio Pintus after the match.

Carvajal is currently being overlooked at Real Madrid

Arbeloa explained why Carvajal is not getting minutes after the 2-0 success over Valencia.

“I’ll be very clear. I’m seeing Dani improve in training day by day. Gradually. Obviously, I’m not going to take any risks," Arbeloa told reporters.

“Inside the dressing room, I don’t need to explain the importance of Dani. He’s the one who always has something to say before and after matches.

“The players need to have a reference like him in the dressing room, and I’m sure he’s going to find his best form. With the patience and effort we’re putting in and his dedication, I’m confident that he’s getting closer to regaining his relevance."

Will Carvajal leave Real Madrid this summer?

Carvajal only has a contract with Real Madrid until the end of the campaign, and it seems likely that he will be leaving Bernabeu on a free transfer.

The defender has made 438 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 14 times and registering 65 assists in the process, and he has been a vital player for the club in recent years.

Carvajal has won four La Liga titles and six Champions League trophies during his time at Bernabeu, but he has only featured 15 times in La Liga since the end of 2023-24.

As a result, it would be best for both parties to cut ties this summer, and there will certainly not be a shortage of interest in the 52-time Spain international.