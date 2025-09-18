Sports Mole previews Saturday's Saudi Pro League clash between Al Najma and Al Ittihad, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Al-Najma will be looking to avoid their third defeat in a row in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season when they face Al-Ittihad on Saturday at the Al-Najma Club Stadium.

The Tigers, on the other hand, have made a perfect start to their season, and they are third in the table, with goal difference separating them from the top two.

Match preview

Al-Najma secured promotion to the Saudi top flight after finishing second in the Yelo League last season with 65 points, 14 points behind Neom.

Mario Silva's side have made an unconvincing start to the season, losing both their games away from home, conceding five goals.

They started the campaign with a 3-1 defeat against Al-Qadsiah, where the home side took the lead within just five minutes through Mateo Retegui. Just before the break, they doubled the lead through Colombian forward Julian Quinones. Ali Jasim pulled one back for the visitors, but Retegui scored in the dying minutes of the match to end all hopes of a revival.

A similar pattern was observed in the following game against Riyadh, where the home team took the lead inside the opening minute. They doubled the lead in the 19th minute, and while Brazilian forward Lazaro pulled one back in the second half, they were unable to find the equaliser.

Lazaro joined in the summer transfer window from UD Almeria, and he is already proving to be a fantastic signing for them.

Al-Ittihad once again became the Champions of Saudi Arabia in the 2024-25 season, comfortably winning the league eight points ahead of Al-Hilal.

The Jeddah-based side are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, and they have now won 60 Championships, 37 of which are official.

Laurent Blanc's side have made a strong start in the league, but the French boss will be disappointed to miss out on the Saudi Arabia Super Cup as they lost 2-1 against Al-Nassr.

They started the campaign with a 5-2 win over bottom-placed Okhdood, with former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema netting a hat-trick, and Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn also adding his name to the goal tally.

This was followed by another thumping 4-2 win over Fateh, where Bergwijn scored a brace, and Houssem Aouar added another.

Sadly, the momentum has been disrupted after they lost in continental competition, suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Al Wahda in the AFC Cup in midweek.

Al Najma Saudi Pro League form:

L L

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

W W

Al Ittihad form (all competitions):

L W W L

Team News

Silva will be happy to find a clean bill of health, which means he has plenty of options to choose from while picking up his best starting XI.

Summer signing David Tijanic has started in both games in midfield, and he has looked brilliant so far. Ali Jasim has scored this season, but Lazaro could replace him for this game.

For the visitors, right-back Muhannad Shanqeeti picked up a red card in the previous game in the AFC Cup, but he is eligible to play in the league. However, centre-back Saad Al-Mousa is out injured.

Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic received a red card in the previous league game and is suspended. Mohammed Al-Absi, 22, could replace him, although Blanc has other options.

Benzema did not feature against Al-Fateh, and he is likely to return to the starting line-up on Saturday. Moussa Diaby should continue on the wings, while the midfield pair of N'Golo Kante and Fabinho will keep their places.

Al Najma possible starting lineup:

Braga; Al-Hawsawi, Al-Shammari, El Yamiq, Al-Abdulrazzaq; Flores, Tijanic, Al-Shammari; Lazaro, Dubais, Boutobba

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Al-Absi; Fagihy, Al-Jaber, Pereira, Shanqeeti; Fabinho, Kante; Bergwijn, Aouar, Diaby; Benzema

We say: Al Najma 1-4 Al Ittihad

Despite the visitors being missing a few players due to injury and suspension, they still have enough quality on their side. If Benzema returns, it could be another goal fest against the newly promoted side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



