Preview: Al Najma vs Al-Nassr - prediction, team news, lineups

Al-Najma will welcome Al-Nassr to Al-Najma Club Stadium on Wednesday evening for a Saudi Pro League clash that pits the league’s bottom side against one of its most in-form teams.

While the hosts are battling to keep their survival hopes alive, the visitors arrive as title contenders, looking to maintain their momentum at the top of the standings.

Match preview

Life in the Saudi Pro League has proven extremely difficult for Al-Najma following their promotion, with the side struggling to cope with the demands of top-flight football.

They currently sit bottom of the table in 18th place, having collected just eight points from 22 matches, with one win, five draws and 16 defeats highlighting the scale of their struggles.

Al-Najma have also found it difficult at both ends of the pitch, scoring just 21 goals while conceding 46, leaving them with one of the poorest defensive records in the division.

Their recent form offers little encouragement - just one win in their last five league matches, alongside one draw and three defeats, with that result being their only victory of the campaign so far.

In their most recent outing, they suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Al-Ahli, a result that further exposed their defensive frailties and lack of consistency.

Nestor El Maestro's side have struggled to find tactical balance, with recurring defensive lapses continuing to undermine their performances.

Their home record does little to inspire confidence either, having managed just one win, three draws and six defeats at their own ground, leaving them firmly in relegation danger.

With pressure mounting, the hosts appear to be running out of time to turn their season around, and another defeat here could further dent their survival hopes.

In contrast, Al-Nassr have been one of the standout teams in the league this season and currently sit at the top of the table with 55 points from 22 matches.

They have recorded 18 wins, one draw and three defeats, while scoring 57 goals and conceding just 18, underlining their dominance at both ends of the pitch.

The visitors head into this encounter in exceptional form, having won each of their last eight matches across all competitions without conceding a single goal.

Their latest outing saw them secure a convincing 4-0 victory over Al-Hazem, a performance that highlighted both their attacking quality and defensive discipline.

Jorge Jesus's men have developed into a well-drilled unit capable of controlling matches, dictating tempo and creating numerous scoring opportunities.

Their away form has also been impressive, with eight wins, one draw and two defeats on their travels, making them a formidable opponent regardless of venue.

There is little recent history between the two sides, with their last meeting dating back to 2003, when Al-Nassr recorded a dominant 6-0 victory.

Al Najma Saudi Pro League form:

LDLLWL

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

WWWWWW

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

WWWWWW

Team News

Al-Najma will be without Felippe Cardoso, who is suspended after receiving a red card in their last outing.

Mohammed Al-Kunaydiri remains sidelined with a long-term cruciate ligament injury sustained in October and is not expected to return until later in the year.

In Cardoso’s absence, Hisham Al-Dubais is expected to lead the line, with support from Lazaro in attacking areas.

Defensively, Nasser Al-Haleel, Abdullah Al-Hawsawi, Samir Caetano and Khalid Al-Subaie are all expected to feature as the hosts look to tighten up at the back.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, have a couple of fitness concerns, with Saad Haqawi doubtful due to physical discomfort.

Sami Al-Najei is also a doubt as he continues to deal with a knee problem.

Marcelo Brozovic and Angelo Gabriel are both expected to start, providing control and balance in midfield.

Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman should operate in wide positions, supporting a front two of Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a brace in the last outing.

Al Najma possible starting lineup:

Braga; Al-Hawsawi, Al-Haleel, Samir, Al-Subaie; Boutobba, Emad, Guga, Tijanic; Lazaro, Al-Dubais

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Yahya, Al-Amri, Simakan, Al-Ghanam; Mane, Brozovic, Angelo Gabriel, Coman; Felix, Ronaldo

We say: Al Najma 0-3 Al-Nassr

Given the vast difference in quality, form and confidence between the two sides, this appears to be a one-sided contest on paper.

Al-Nassr’s attacking firepower and defensive solidity should prove too much for an Al-Najma side that has struggled throughout the season, and the visitors are expected to secure a comfortable victory.

