Preview: Lech Poznan vs KuPS - prediction, team news, lineups

24 Feb 2026 15:53

Aiming to cement their place in the last 16 of this season’s Conference League, Lech Poznan welcome KuPS to Stadion Poznan on Thursday evening for the second leg of the sides’ play-off tie.

The hosts already have one foot in the knockout stage, but their visitors will be determined not to bow out quietly as they stare down the barrel of elimination.

Match preview

After losing two of their opening three games, Lech Poznan mustered a strong conclusion to their Conference League group-stage campaign, collecting seven of the last nine points on offer with wins over Lausanne and Sigma Olomouc, either side of a 1-1 draw with Mainz 05.

That run saw them finish 11th in the league phase of UEFA’s third-tier competition, setting up a play-off assignment against KuPS. Niels Frederiksen’s men wasted no time asserting their dominance in last week’s first leg, with goals from Antoni Kozubal and Taofeek Ismaheel securing a convincing 2-0 win.

Since losing their first two competitive games of 2026, Duma Wielkopolski have now won four matches on the bounce by a combined score of 8-1, following a 2-1 victory over Korona on Sunday.

With 13 league games remaining, the Polish champions are firmly in the hunt to defend their domestic crown, currently sitting third in the Ekstraklasa table—just two points behind leaders Jagiellonia.

For now, though, their immediate focus will be on Thursday’s second leg, with Lech Poznan just 90 minutes away from reaching the knockout rounds of a continental competition for the first time since their last-32 exit to Braga in the 2015 Europa League.

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer

KuPS failed to score for a third straight game in last week's 2-0 defeat to Lech Poznan, and while they found the back of the net three times in their subsequent league outing against Jaro, they suffered a 4-3 defeat.

For the first time in six years, Miika Nuutinen’s side have lost four games on the bounce in all competitions, leaving them desperate for a lift ahead of their trip to Poland.

Central to the Yellow-Blacks’ recent struggles has been their defensive frailty, having conceded in six straight matches since a goalless draw with Lausanne on December 11—the first of back-to-back stalemates to close out the Conference League group stage.

KuPS finished 21st in the standings, scraping into the play-offs on goal difference, but their European campaign is on the brink of ending unless they can muster a remarkable comeback on Thursday.

The visitors have struggled on their continental travels, having not won an away European fixture since 2022. However, their most recent trip abroad offers a glimmer of hope, as they held Premier League side Crystal Palace to a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

Lech Poznan Conference League form:

L

L

W

D

W

W

Lech Poznan form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

W

W

KuPS Conference League form:

D

W

L

D

D

L

KuPS form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Daniel Hakans remains sidelined for Lech Poznan with an ankle injury, while Radoslaw Murawski is still recovering from surgery.

Timothy Ouma and Joel Pereira are one booking away from a suspension and will need to keep their discipline in check to avoid missing the round-of-16 first leg should the hosts go through.

Taofeek Ismaheel has directly contributed to five goals - three goals and two assists - in seven Conference League appearances this term, making him one to watch.

Twenty-three-year-old Joslyn Luyeye-Lutumba is ineligible to feature for KuPS on Thursday after his red card 12 minutes into the first leg.

Meanwhile, Clinton Antwi has returned from suspension and is expected to go straight back into the starting XI.

Lech Poznan possible starting lineup:

Mrozek; Gurgul, Milic, Monka, Pereira; Jagiello, Kozubal; Palma, Rodriguez, Ismaheel; Ishak

KuPS possible starting lineup:

Kreidl; Puukko, Hamalainen, Lotjonen, Antwi; Gasc, Ruoppi, Kujasalo; Pennanen, Engvall, Armah

We say: Lech Poznan 2-0 KuPS

Lech Poznan have netted seven goals across three Conference League home outings this season and are strong favourites to see off a struggling KuPS side.

While the onus is on the visitors to seize control of proceedings here, we expect Lech Poznan to repeat their first-leg heroics and secure a convincing aggregate victory.

