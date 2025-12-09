Preview: Lech Poznan vs Mainz 05 - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Dec 2025 19:44 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 20:07

Mainz 05 will hope to strengthen their grip on the Conference League's top eight when they travel to Enea Stadion to play Lech Poznan on Thursday.

The Polish hosts are 16th with six points in the league phase table, three points fewer than fifth-placed Mainz after five matchweeks, and the visitors are just one point from first-placed Samsunspor.

Match preview

Lech Poznan claimed three points when they beat Lausanne 2-0 on November 27, scoring two of the three shots they produced in the box, while keeping their opponents out despite facing 12 attempts from inside their own penalty area.

The home side have netted at least two goals in seven of their nine most recent fixtures, including in three of their four European outings.

Niels Frederiksen's side are only one point from eighth-placed Drita, while just three points separate them from third-placed NK Celje.

Kolejorz are hoping to extend their unbeaten streak to six games, and they will aim to win for the fourth time in six matches while keeping their fourth clean sheet.

Poznan area also undefeated in their last six outings at home, emerging as winners on three occasions, including in their past two at Enea Stadion.

© Imago

Mainz had triumphed in their first three European fixtures, but they suffered a 1-0 loss against Universitatea Craiova on November 27, failing to produce a single big chance and registering just one shot on target.

Only five of the 36 teams in the Conference League have generated fewer shots on target than the visitors in the competition this season (10), while only Heidenheim (140) have produced fewer overall attempts in the Bundesliga (140).

Benjamin Hoffmann is set to take charge of the club for a second game having replaced Bo Henriksen in the dugout against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Die Nullfunfer lost 1-0 against Gladbach, and they suffered three losses and were held to one stalemate in their prior four, games, and they failed to score in four of their past five contests.

Mainz are last in the Bundesliga with just six points from 13 matchweeks, and they are already six points from automatic safety.

The visitors head to Enea Stadion on the back of five consecutive defeats away from home, conceding 12 goals in those matches.

Lech Poznan Conference League form:

W

L

L

W

Lech Poznan form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

W

D

Mainz 05 Conference League form:

W

W

W

L

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

W

L

D

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Nordphoto

Lech Poznan midfielder Antoni Kozubal could partner Pablo Rodriguez in light of the injuries to Gisli Thordarson and Filip Jagiello.

Mikael Ishak may be trusted to lead his side's attack ahead of number 10 Luis Palma.

Should Mainz look to field a similar XI to the team that featured in Hoffmann's first game, expect to see a back three of Danny da Costa, Andreas Hanche-Olsen and Maxim Leitsch.

No other members of the squad have played more minutes than midfielders Nadiem Amiri and Kaishu Sano, and their places in the XI can be assumed.

Benedict Hollerbach may come back into the starting lineup, and he could appear in attack alongside Lee Jae-sung and Nelson Weiper.

Lech Poznan possible starting lineup:

Mrozek; Pereira, Monka, Skrzypczak, Gurgul; Kozubal, Rodriguez; Gholizadeh, Palma, Bengtsson; Ishak

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Batz; Da Costa, Hanche-Olsen, Leitsch; Widmer, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Hollerbach, Lee; Weiper

We say: Lech Poznan 1-0 Mainz 05

Considering Mainz have experienced such turmoil this campaign, they should not be expected to play at their best on Thursday.

While Lech Poznan were not productive in the final third last time out in Europe, the visitors have been among the worst offensive teams in the Conference League and the Bundesliga, and they could find it difficult to get back into the game if they concede first.

