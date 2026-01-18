Wolves 0-0 Newcastle: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Eddie Howe, Rob Edwards achieve unwanted Premier League first

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jan 2026 15:55 , Last updated: 18 Jan 2026 16:09

​​​​​​Wolverhampton Wanderers stretched their unbeaten run to five games in all tournaments as they nullified Newcastle United in a goalless Premier League draw at Molineux.

Riding high on the back of four matches without defeat, Rob Edwards's Old Gold kept the feel-good factor going in the first half, even if Eddie Howe's men had them under the cosh for the large part.

The Wolves rearguard were following their roles to a tee, though, and while the visitors failed to have a single shot on target in the first half, the hosts forced Nick Pope into a couple of saves.

There was no let-up on the frustration front for Newcastle as the second half progressed, and the Magpies just could not find that recipe for success as the spoils were shared.

Wolves remain at the foot of the standings on eight points - three adrift of Derby's record-low of 11 from 2007-08 - while Newcastle have risen to eighth and are three worse off than fourth-placed Liverpool.

A slice of history was written today, but not the most memorable one; prior to this draw, both teams had scored in all previous 10 Premier League games between Wolves and Newcastle at Molineux.

However, neither team deserved to find the back of the net in the wet West Midlands conditions, where Newcastle's well-documented away-day deficiencies reared their ugly heads again - they have still won just twice on the road in the 2025-26 Premier League.

The Magpies have also now failed to score in three of their last four away contests, and they were not aided by an anonymous performance from Nick Woltemade, who was a passenger for much of the match.

Today did little to enhance Newcastle's Champions League credentials, but perhaps their insipid display was also a consequence of their unforgiving fixture schedule as they continue to fight on four fronts.

On Wolves' end, the Championship surely still beckons, but each spirited showing offers further hope for the future by the week.

Wolves' hard-earned point was as a result of an inspired team performance rather than one standout display, but Newcastle's Malick Thiaw stood out for the visitors, who may have suffered a humbling loss were it not for the centre-back.

Thiaw made a total of eight defensive contributions with five clearances, three recoveries and two blocks, as well as winning three of his four aerial duels and registering a terrific 96% passing success rate, including 95% in the Wolves half.

Possession: Wolves 34%-66% Newcastle

Shots: Wolves 6-12 Newcastle

Shots on target: Wolves 2-2 Newcastle

Corners: Wolves 4-7 Newcastle

Fouls: Wolves 14-8 Newcastle

Wolves face one of the toughest Premier League tests imaginable next week; the Old Gold visit the Etihad to face Manchester City on January 24.

Meanwhile, Newcastle host PSV Eindhoven in Wednesday's Champions League clash before welcoming Aston Villa in next Sunday's fascinating top-flight clash.