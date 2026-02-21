Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Feb 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 14:00

Crystal Palace return to Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon, aiming to bounce back from a dramatic 3-2 defeat against Burnley and extend their dominant top-flight record over a travel-sick Wolverhampton Wanderers.

While the Eagles have claimed 13 points from their last five meetings with the visitors, Rob Edwards's side arrive in South London looking to build on a spirited midweek draw against Arsenal and end a dismal 13-match winless run on the road.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (thigh), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee), Jefferson Lerma (thigh)

Doubtful: Chadi Riad Dnanou (thigh), Maxence Lacroix (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Canvot, Riad; Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Strand Larsen

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Out: Hwang Hee-Chan (calf)

Doubtful: Toti Gomes (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, Bueno, Krejci; R. Gomes, J. Gomes, Andre, Cunha, H. Bueno; Arokodare, Armstrong