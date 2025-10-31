Preview:Brest vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Brest and Lyon, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Brest will try to avoid incurring a second three-match losing run in Ligue 1 this season when they welcome Lyon to Stade Francis-Le Ble on matchday 11 of the campaign this weekend.

A 1-0 defeat versus Le Havre in midweek has the Brittany club currently sitting 14th in the table, while Lyon dropped down to fifth, drawing Paris FC 3-3 the last time out.

Match preview

After a strong run of form to end the month of September, it was anything but a memorable October for Stade Brestois in the French top-flight.

Eric Roy’s team entered October on a two-match Ligue 1 winning run but will begin November on a four-game winless streak, having lost those previous two outings.

Les Pirates have failed to score in three of their previous four league fixtures, and on Sunday could go without a goal in three consecutive domestic affairs for the first time since December 2019.

Coming into this weekend, they are a mere two points above the relegation line, and in danger of losing consecutive top-flight matches at Stade Francis-Le Ble for the first time since February to March 2023 (two).

At the same time they have gone on to win their last three league encounters on home soil when netting the opening goal, conceding just once over that stretch.

On Sunday, they have a chance to claim a third straight home triumph over OL in this competition, having won those previous two such affairs against them by a single goal.

Uncharacteristically, Lyon suffered a series of defensive breakdowns on matchday 10, squandering a 3-0 lead against newly promoted Paris FC.

As a result, they enter this match having dropped points in three of their last four Ligue 1 contests, putting them two points back of the league lead heading into the weekend.

Paulo Fonseca has seen his team concede a combined six goals in their previous two league outings away from home, while allowing three goals in three of their last four top-flight affairs as the visitors.

Three times in 2025-26, Olympique Lyonnais have failed to emerge victorious domestically when leading after 45 minutes, losing a total of eight points as a result.

Dating back to last season, this team have conceded multiple goals in five of their previous seven away encounters in this competition, while posting two clean sheets.

OL can claim consecutive Ligue 1 triumphs versus Brest on Sunday for the first time since winning three in a row against them in between September 1989 and September 1990.

Team News

A muscle strain could keep Lens loanee Remy Labeau on the Brest sidelines for another outing, while Kamory Doumbia is still recovering from a knee injury.

We saw three new faces in the Brittany side's starting 11 on matchday 10, as captain Brendan Chardonnet, Daouda Guindo and Lucas Tousart replaced Junior Diaz, Bradley Locko and Pathe Mboup.

At Lyon, Orel Mangala and Ernest Nuamah are out with cruciate ligament injuries, Malick Fofana will be sidelined due to an ankle sprain, while Abner will be suspended following his straight red card on Wednesday.

A brace courtesy of Pavel Sulc and one goal by Corentin Tolisso were not enough to earn them maximum points against Paris FC as Les Gones gave up three themselves in the final 25 minutes.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Majecki; Lala, Diaz, Coulibaly, Locko; Tousart; Chotard, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Ajorque, Balde

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico; Tessmann, De Carvalho; Karabec, Tolisso, Moreira; Sulc

We say: Brest 1-1 Lyon

Both sides are struggling with consistency at the moment and given how vulnerable each have been at the back of late, we expect to see a relatively cagey affair on Sunday.

