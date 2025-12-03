Preview: Benfica vs Sporting Lisbon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 03 Dec 2025 00:45 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 01:09

The latest instalment of the Lisbon Derby takes place on Friday as Benfica welcome Sporting Lisbon to Estadio da Luz for the opening fixture of matchday 13 in the Primeira Liga.

Both sides meet again after their Super Cup clash back in July, when the Eagles edged a 1-0 result through Vangelis Pavlidis’s 50th-minute strike.

Match preview

Rivalry could not be fiercer between two clubs who have gone head-to-head for each of the last four domestic honours on offer, with Benfica’s Super Cup success serving as payback for missing out on both the Taca da Portugal and Primeira Liga to Sporting last term.

This season, however, sees an old force returning to the frame, but the Eagles must first make good use of Friday’s opportunity to close a three-point gap on the visitors before even thinking about chasing Porto, who sit six points clear at the summit of the Portuguese top-flight table.

Sitting third and one of only two sides yet to taste defeat in the Primeira Liga this season, Benfica’s difficulty keeping pace with the top two stems largely from an inability to convert draws to wins, having recorded stalemates in four of their 12 league matches this season.

A handful of those were one-sided fixtures on paper, with the only exception being a goalless draw away to Porto, while dropping points from winning positions at Da Luz against Santa Clara, Rio Ave and Casa Pia paints a picture of a side struggling for consistency on their own turf; the Reds have won just 50% of their six home games in the top-flight campaign.

Getting one over their rivals should go a long way in rewriting those wrongs, and Jose Mourinho’s men step into Friday’s match carrying strong momentum after winning each of their last three outings across all competitions, including a 2-1 comeback victory over Nacional at the weekend with a late surge producing goals from Gianluca Prestianni and Pavlidis.

Sporting are also in excellent rhythm after recording victories in each of their last four matches across all competitions, the latest being an emphatic 4-0 league triumph over Estrela Amadora at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Sunday evening.

The Lions flew out of the blocks against their Amadoran visitors, racing into a three-goal lead inside 25 minutes thanks to strikes from Eduardo Quaresma, Ivan Fresneda and Luis Suarez, who completed his brace after the interval.

Collecting 10 wins in their opening 12 games (D1, L1) represents a strong return, although the defending champions have not enjoyed the best of outings against fellow regular top-fours, suffering a 2-1 defeat to leaders Porto and drawing 1-1 with Braga, and would look to avoid a similar fate on Friday.

However, a perfect away record of six victories in the Primeira Liga this season should inspire belief in Rui Borges’s men, though Sporting have not won at Da Luz since 2021, a period that has brought one loss and three draws, including a 1-1 result in last term’s corresponding fixture.



Team News

Benfica remain without Alexander Bah, who continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament tear, while winger Bruma is still working his way back from an Achilles tendon rupture.

Dodi Lukebakio is also on the mend as he recovers from surgery on his left ankle after sustaining an injury on international duty, while Henrique Araujo, who missed out last time due to a muscle issue, is expected to remain sidelined.

On a brighter note, Richard Rios returns after serving a suspension last time out and is expected to join Enzo Barrenechea in a double pivot, which likely sees Leandro Barreiro make way.

Vangelis leads the Golden Boot race with 10 league goals and will look to extend his tally on Friday, while Prestianni could earn a starting role after his impact off the bench at the weekend, with Andreas Schjelderup also in contention following an impressive late cameo.

Just one strike behind Vangelis, Suarez is almost certain to spearhead Sporting’s line on Friday, particularly with Fotis Ioannidis still out injured.

Alongside Ioannidis in the treatment room are Zeno Debast, Nuno Santos and Daniel Braganca, although the good news is that Pedro Goncalves (Pote) has returned to fitness following a substitute involvement last time out and is expected to reclaim his place on the left wing.

Geny Catamo and Fresneda were withdrawn with knocks last time out, while Goncalo Inacio also finished the encounter with discomfort, but reports suggest all three should be available for Friday.

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dahl, Otamendi, A Silva, Dedic; Rios, Barrenechea; Aursnes, Sudakov, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Araujo, Inacio, Quaresma, Fresneda; Morita, Hjulmand; Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves; Suarez

We say: Benfica 1-1 Sporting Lisbon

Either side will push to take maximum points, particularly Benfica, who could be eight or nine points adrift of the summit if they fall short, though recent precedent shows that desperation rarely guarantees victory, with the Eagles failing to win last season’s corresponding fixture despite needing that triumph to all but secure the title.

Both teams enter with strong momentum, so this contest appears evenly poised, with a score draw the most plausible outcome considering three of the last four meetings at Da Luz have delivered a similar result.



