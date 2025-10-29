Eddie Howe's Newcastle United reach the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, beating Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at St James' Park on Wednesday night.

Holders Newcastle United reached the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in an all-Premier League fourth round tie at St James' Park.

The Toon applied pressure from the early stages, with the likes of Malick Thiaw forcing saves from Antonin Kinsky and Joe WIllock having shots blocked, and their persistence paid off when Sandro Tonali teed up Fabian Schar from a corner midway through the first half.

Eddie Howe's men came close to doubling their lead when Harvey Barnes struck the crossbar moments prior to the interval, and while the visitors had moments of their own during the opening 45, they often hit their efforts too close to goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Thomas Frank would have given his side a push with his team talk, but it was Newcastle that emerged with intensity, and Willock had a big chance to ripple the net only to head wide from close range.

However, he made amends for his error by assisting Nick Woltemade, who headed a second home into an empty net when Kinsky tried and failed to punch the ball away five minutes into the second half.

The Lilywhites managed to find rare opportunities, but they were unable to find a way past former Arsenal shot-stopper Ramsdale and were frequently thwarted by a proactive press on Tyneside, as well as some sloppy passing from the back.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Newcastle made eight changes from the team that beat Fulham 2-1 on Saturday, but the side put in a performance that was deserving of the victory regardless.

This triumph is part of a more broad resurgence for the EFL Cup holders, who have now won five of their last six games across all competitions after winning just one of their first six this season.

As for Spurs, they inversely began the 2025-26 campaign in excellent form, winning four of their first five fixtures before going on to win just three of the following nine.

That being said, the Lilywhites have only tasted defeat three times this term, and Frank will back himself to turn this dry spell in a positive direction, starting with a highlight showdown with rivals Chelsea at the weekend.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HIGHLIGHTS

Fabian Schar goal vs. Spurs (24th min, Newcastle United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur)



Fabian Schär rises highest to give Newcastle the lead! ⚽️ It's been coming...#ITVFootball | #NEWTOT pic.twitter.com/eMglbea7cM

— ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 29, 2025

Tonali curls a high outswinging corner in from the right-hand side, and Schar leaps above the Spurs defence on the edge of the six-yard box to head the ball down to the left, where it bounces into the back of the net.

41st min: Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) hits crossbar

Dan Burn launches a throw towards the Spurs box and the Lilywhites clear only as far as Tonali, who picks out Thiaw, and the centre-back finds Barnes, who sees his improvised effort hit the crossbar.

Nick Woltemade goal vs. Spurs (50th min, Newcastle United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur)



WOLTEMADE DOUBLES NEWCASTLE'S LEAD!! ⚽️ Make that FIVE goals in SEVEN games for the German! #ITVFootball | #NEWTOT pic.twitter.com/SkRNKzHIKC

— ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 29, 2025



Spurs centre-half Kevin Danso plays the ball out but gives it away under pressure, and the Toon work it out wide to Willock, who then cuts inside from the left-hand side of the box and crosses to Woltemade. Kinsky tries to punch the ball away, but the in-form striker reaches it first to head home into a vacated net to double the hosts' lead!



60th min: Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle United) save

Spurs almost reduce the deficit as Pape Sarr runs onto a cut back from Xavi Simons and fires a powerful side-footed effort towards the bottom-right corner, only for Ramsdale to pull off an impressive save.

MAN OF THE MATCH - AARON RAMSDALE

The ex-Arsenal man was on hand to deny his former North London derby opponents, pulling off six saves and keeping a clean sheet.

Ramsdale came in for Nick Pope on Wednesday, and did not look out of place as he single-handedly stopped 1.69 expected goals on target (xGOT).

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle United 47%-53% Tottenham Hotspur

Shots: Newcastle United 10-11 Tottenham Hotspur

Shots on target: Newcastle United 3-6 Tottenham Hotspur

Corners: Newcastle United 7-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Fouls: Newcastle United 13-10 Tottenham Hotspur

WHAT NEXT?

Newcastle will travel to take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, while Spurs will host bitter rivals Chelsea on Saturday for a blockbuster top-flight clash.



Anthony Nolan

