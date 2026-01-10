Bournemouth injury news: Andoni Iraola delivers Enes Unal, Justin Kluivert updates following FA Cup heartbreak

By Ben Sully | 10 Jan 2026 23:29

Bournemouth striker Enes Unal suffered a fresh injury blow in Saturday's penalty shootout defeat to Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round.

Andoni Iraola's side fell short in an eventful all-Premier League tie, which saw Bournemouth establish a 2-1 lead before Anthony Gordon netted a 95th-minute penalty to send the game to extra time.

Newcastle's Harvey Barnes then thought he had netted a 118th-minute winner until Marcus Tavernier scored an equaliser in the 122nd minute to bring penalties into play.

Tavernier was one of six Bournemouth players to score in the dramatic shoot-out, but Evanilson, Alex Jimenez and Bafode Diakite all saw their penalties saved as the Cherries suffered their first third-round exit since the 2022-23 season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Unal to be out for "some time" with new injury

Bournemouth's penalty shootout heartbreak was compounded by an injury to Unal, who was forced off in the 28th minute of his first start since returning from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Speaking after the game, Iraola told the Daily Echo: "Probably the worst part has been the injury of Enes. I think we thought it was a good game to give him his first start after one year, after the ACL, he has been playing more minutes, more minutes coming from the bench.

"I think the other day he played 30-something minutes. And we thought today maybe he could give us 45, 50, 55 minutes to keep building his form.

"But, unluckily for us and for him especially, it will be a stop in this building form process, and he will be out. It's a muscle injury, right abductor. He's going to be out for some time."

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Iraola reveals length of Kluivert injury absence

While Unal is set to start a period of recovery, Justin Kluivert is beginning his own rehabiltion progress after picking up a knee injury in last weekend's defeat against Arsenal.

As per journalist Jordan Clark, Iraola has revealed that the Dutchman underwent surgery on Thursday and will be out for around three to four months.

As a result, the Netherlands international faces a battle to recover in time to play again for the Cherries this season.

Bournemouth's current injury list also includes Ben Gannon-Doak, Tyler Adams, Ryan Christie and William Dennis.