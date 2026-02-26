Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils given green light over £60m target dubbed the 'next Michael Ballack'

By Lewis Blain | 26 Feb 2026 13:20

Manchester United are stepping up their plans to revamp the midfield ahead of a crucial summer transfer window.

With Casemiro set to move on and lingering doubts over the long-term suitability of Manuel Ugarte, recruitment in the centre of the park has now become a priority at Old Trafford.

That search has now received a major boost, with encouraging developments emerging from Germany.

What is the latest news on Man Utd's interest in Felix Nmecha?

According to reports, the Red Devils have been given a clear indication that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha could be available this summer.

Sport Bild claims the Bundesliga side are open to a sale, and have set an asking price of around €70 million (£60 million).

Crucially, Nmecha has also changed agents, a move often viewed as a precursor to a major transfer, effectively giving United the green light to pursue a deal if they decide to press ahead.

Felix Nmecha already has interesting ties to the Premier League

Nmecha is no stranger to English football.

He spent part of his youth career in England, having emerged from Manchester City’s academy, giving him a grounding in the Premier League environment.

There is also a personal connection through his brother, Lukas, who has been starring for top-flight rivals Leeds United this season.

That familiarity could help Nmecha adapt quickly if he returns to England, as he approaches the peak of his game.

Felix Nmecha could be the 'next Michael Ballack'

At 25, Nmecha is entering his prime and has drawn comparisons to German icon Michael Ballack due to his blend of physicality, intelligence and goal threat from midfield.

At Dortmund, he has impressed with his ability to carry the ball, arrive late in the box and dominate duels at the highest level.

For the Red Devils, he would represent a powerful, all-action midfielder capable of transforming their engine room.

Given his age, pedigree and growing impact in Europe, Nmecha could be a statement signing at Old Trafford, and one that ultimately fits perfectly with INEOS’ strategy of acquiring players ready to perform immediately in the Premier League.