Premier League GW21 Team of the Week: Benjamin Sesko, Joao Palhinha, Bruno Guimaraes

By Ben Knapton | 09 Jan 2026 10:26

Following the first full Premier League gameweek of 2026, it is as you were in terms of the title situation, after Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester City all failed to capitalise on each other's setbacks.

The Citizens' 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion and Villa's 0-0 stalemate with Crystal Palace opened the door for the Gunners to surge clear, but champions Liverpool shut up shop in a scoreless midweek showdown at the Emirates.

However, the Reds are now at risk of being leapfrogged by a red-hot Brentford side after the Bees' 3-0 beating of Sunderland, while Newcastle United are also within touching distance of the top four after their frenetic 4-3 success over Leeds United.

The post-Ruben Amorim era began at Manchester United with a disappointing 2-2 draw at Burnley, while Liam Rosenior watched on as Chelsea fell to a 2-1 loss to West London rivals Fulham.

Elsewhere, Antoine Semenyo enjoyed the most extraordinary Bournemouth farewell - netting a last-gasp winner in their 3-2 success over Tottenham Hotspur - Nottingham Forest defeated West Ham United 2-1 in their basement battle, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' unbeaten run stretched to three games in their 1-1 stalemate with Everton.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for the latest round of fixtures.

A possible TOTW first? A substitute goalkeeper?

Caoimhin Kelleher and Alisson Becker deserve their plaudits, but after replacing Emiliano Martinez against Palace, Marco Bizot made four saves, six recoveries and prevented 1.53 goals to preserve a hard-earned clean sheet for Aston Villa.

Not sure what he celebrated more - his 'assist' or his phenomenal goal-line clearance.

After sending in the cross which Ayden Heaven deflected into his own net, Burnley defender Bashir Humphreys produced a heroic intervention to head Matheus Cunha's goal-bound effort over the bar - one of eight clearances he made on the night.

Humphreys's outstanding defensive action was just one of two goal-line clearances from the Clarets at Turf Moor - the other was made by fan favourite Maxime Esteve, who registered a total of 12 defensive contributions and won all three of his ground duels in an equally steadfast display.

Bournemouth could soon suffer another high-profile defensive exit after Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen's departures, as Marcos Senesi is allegedly wanted by Juventus and Barcelona on a free transfer.

In recent weeks, it has been easy to see why; the Argentine delivered a crisp assist for Eli Junior Kroupi against Tottenham and made an astounding 16 defensive contributions in total, including 10 clearances.

Right midfield: Harvey Barnes (Newcastle)

Harvey Barnes puts an end to an all-time Premier League CLASSIC! ? pic.twitter.com/nUMyrjeya9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Earning his place in Premier League folklore, Harvey Barnes is now the scorer of the latest-ever winning goal on record in the history of the competition, timed at 101 minutes and 48 seconds.

The Newcastle winger had already made the net bulge once against Leeds before capping off the seven-goal spectacular, sending a message to Eddie Howe that he finally warrants weekly starts.

Central midfield: Sander Berge (Fulham)

Norway will go far at the World Cup if Sander Berge can work his magic alongside Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.

The Fulham fulcrum sent in a peach of a cross for Raul Jimenez to head home against Chelsea, while also winning 12 of his 14 duels across the park, including all four in the air.

Central midfield: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

When chaos reigns supreme at St James' Park, Bruno Guimaraes is so often at the heart of it - in the best way imaginable.

The Brazilian netted a calm penalty before channelling his inner Luka Modric with a beautiful trivela assist for Joelinton - one of five chances he created against Leeds.

Central midfield: Joao Palhinha (Tottenham)

João Palhinha, WOW! ? pic.twitter.com/0dTLlyjRxK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Joao Palhinha scoring a bicycle kick in 2026 should not have been on anyone's bingo card, but the Portuguese executed his astounding aerial effort against Bournemouth to perfection.

Spurs may have ended up on the losing side, but it was through no fault of the Bayern Munich loanee, who also drew five fouls and won nine of his 11 ground duels.

Left midfield: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds)

Brenden Aaronson may have given away the penalty for Guimaraes to convert at St James' Park, but the good undoubtedly outweighed the bad for the Leeds playmaker, who struck a brace and registered a 100% dribble success rate from three attempts.

Benjamin Šeško gets ANOTHER to turn it around for Manchester United! ? pic.twitter.com/Q1U6dXG1MR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Like Burnley buses, Benjamin Sesko waited 10 games for his next Premier League goal, and two came at once at Turf Moor.

Man Utd's Slovenian summer signing took both of his goals with aplomb, fired seven shots in total and lost just two of his 10 aerial duels - the 6ft 4in frame coming in very handy indeed.

⭐️ STAR PERFORMER OF THE WEEK ⭐️

Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha and Roberto Firmino move aside - Igor Thiago is now the highest-scoring Brazilian in a single Premier League season.

The Brentford talisman netted his 15th and 16th of the season in the comfortable victory over Sunderland, helping to fuel the Bees' European dream and his own World Cup ambitions.

SPORTS MOLE'S PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

© Sports Mole

Sports Mole's Premier League Team of the Week (3-5-2): Bizot; Humphreys, Esteve, Senesi; Barnes, Palhinha, Berge, Guimaraes, Aaronson; Sesko, Thiago