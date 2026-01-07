Brentford 3-0 Sunderland: Highlights, man of the match, stats as goal machine Igor Thiago creates impressive history in Bees success

By Matt Law | 07 Jan 2026 21:26 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 21:28

Igor Thiago made Premier League history with a brace in Brentford's 3-0 win over Sunderland in Wednesday night's contest in West London.

The 24-year-old's two goals moved him onto 16 in the Premier League this term, and he has become the Brazilian with the most efforts in a single top-flight campaign in English football, surpassing Roberto Firmino (2017-18), Gabriel Martinelli (2022-23) and Matheus Cunha (2024-25).

Yehor Yarmolyuk was also on the scoresheet, with the impressive result moving Brentford into fifth spot in the Premier League table, one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have dropped to ninth, with the Black Cats now on a run of five matches without a victory in the Premier League.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Brentford are absolutely flying at the moment, with the Bees rising into fifth spot in the Premier League table, and they are challengers for the Champions League at this moment in time.

Some had tipped Brentford for relegation this season following the departure of head coach Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur, with question marks surrounding incoming manager Keith Andrews, but the 45-year-old has been hugely impressive.

The Bees have now won four of their last five in the Premier League, with Thiago providing the goals, but the supporting cast have also been excellent.

As for Sunderland, who missed a second-half penalty though Enzo Le Fee, it is now just one win in their last eight Premier League matches.

The Black Cats deserve huge praise for what has been an excellent campaign to date, but their latest run has seen them drop down to ninth spot in the division.

BRENTFORD VS. SUNDERLAND HIGHLIGHTS

Igor Thiago goal vs. Sunderland (30th minute, Brentford 1-0 Sunderland)

"There's NO stopping this man at the moment" ?



Igor Thiago gives Brentford the lead! pic.twitter.com/eS8WmO48rN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Him again! Brentford make the breakthrough in the 30th minute of the match, as Thiago rounds the Sunderland goalkeeper before finding the back of the net.

It is a terrific piece of work from Thiago, who now has 15 league goals this season.

Igor Thiago goal vs. Sunderland (65th minute, Brentford 2-0 Sunderland)

Brentford have their second of the match, and it is again Thiago on the scoresheet, with the Brazilian heading a header from Kevin Schade into the back of the net.

Yehor Yarmolyuk goal vs. Sunderland (73rd minute, Brentford 3-0 Sunderland)

Brentford have THREE and it's Yehor Yarmolyuk's first goal for the club! ? pic.twitter.com/PLkn3XuAfT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Brentford have their third of the match and surely secure all the points, as Yarmolyuk smashes into the back of the net after Sunderland fail to deal with a corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - IGOR THIAGO

A brace for Igor Thiago against Sunderland ?



He’s just one goal off back-to-back Premier League hat-tricks ? pic.twitter.com/u1pLWSJkso — Premier League (@premierleague) January 7, 2026

Schade deserves a special mention in this category, with the attacker once again excellent for Brentford, but Thiago is given the man-of-the-match award.

Two excellent finishes allowed the striker to create Premier League history, and it will be fascinating to see how many more goals he scores before the end of the season.

BEST STAT

Igor Thiago scores his 16th Premier League goal for Brentford ???



He passes Roberto Firmino (2017-18), Gabriel Martinelli (2022-23) and Matheus Cunha (2024-25) to become the Brazilian with the most goals in a single PL season. pic.twitter.com/MfycxUBV6S — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 7, 2026

BRENTFORD VS. SUNDERLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Brentford 51%-49% Sunderland

Shots: Brentford 18-11 Sunderland

Shots on target: Brentford 6-3 Sunderland

Corners: Brentford 7-4 Sunderland

Fouls: Brentford 13-13 Sunderland

WHAT NEXT?

Brentford will be aiming to continue their excellent run of form when they tackle Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Sunderland will also switch their attention to the FA Cup after this match, preparing to take on fellow Premier League side Everton in the third round on the same afternoon.