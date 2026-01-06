West Ham 1-2 Nottingham Forest: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Forest claim crucial three points

By Ellis Stevens | 06 Jan 2026 22:01

Nottingham Forest came from behind to burst West Ham United's bubble and seal a vital 2-1 victory in a Premier League relegation battle on Tuesday night.

Nottingham Forest controlled much of the first half but, despite West Ham's often nervy appearing defence, struggled to create any chances of note, while the hosts were threatening on the attack and managed to take a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to Murillo's own goal.

West Ham thought they had doubled their lead just after the restart when Crysencio Summerville volleyed in, but a brief VAR check denied the goal, and minutes later the Hammers found themselves level as Nicolas Dominguez headed in for Nottingham Forest.

West Ham's misery only grew late in the game when Alphonse Areola was penalised for a challenge inside the box, giving Morgan Gibbs-White the chance to convert from the spot, and the attacking midfielder made no mistakes as his strike down the middle sealed a late 2-1 win for the Tricky Trees.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

West Ham United looked nervous in defence throughout the entire 90 minutes, but they were largely able to nullify Nottingham Forest's attacking threat, especially from open play.

However, the Hammers' major defensive weakness from set-pieces haunted them once again tonight, conceding the equaliser from a corner before Areola made a rash decision from a set-piece delivery to give away the penalty that Gibbs-White converted to seal the win.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be furious with his side's inability to defend set-pieces, as the two goals have cost them three points against fellow relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, while it means the Hammers are now seven points adrift from safety in 18th-place.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche will be delighted that his side were able to come from behind to seal the 2-1 triumph and extend their lead over the drop zone to a healthy seven points, but aspects of their performance will certainly concern the manager.

There was a lack of creativity, composure and quality on display from open play, with Nottingham Forest often looking to force the final action rather than showing any patience and picking the correct option, meaning many of their attacks fizzled out as they ultimately failed to create any real chances of note from open play.

WEST HAM UNITED VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST HIGHLIGHTS

Murillo own goal vs. Nottingham Forest (13th min, West Ham United 1-0 Nottingham Forest)

Murillo puts it into his own net to give West Ham the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/kIyaWeKI2o — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 6, 2026

Murillo heads into his own goal and gives West Ham the lead!

Crysencio Summerville delivers a flat corner towards the front post, and Tomas Soucek gets the slightest flick on the ball with his head.

The flick takes the ball towards the Forest goal, and Murillo's header sends the ball flying past Matz Sels into the back of the net.

Nicolas Dominguez goal vs. West Ham United (55th min, West Ham United 1-1 Nottingham Forest)

Just minutes after West Ham have a second ruled out for offside, Nottingham Forest level through Nicolás Domínguez ? pic.twitter.com/cYonlIozT7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 6, 2026

Dominguez levels for Nottingham Forest!

Elliot Anderson whips a corner towards the near post of the West Ham goal, where Dominguez makes a clever run to get ahead of his marker.

Dominguez flicks his header towards the far post, and the ball loops up and dips into the far corner, with Kyle Walker-Peters beaten on the line.

Morgan Gibbs-White goal vs. West Ham United (89th min, West Ham United 1-2 Nottingham Forest)

Morgan Gibbs-White scores from the spot to turn it around for Nottingham Forest ? pic.twitter.com/OVYK4kaULU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 6, 2026

Gibbs-White gives Forest a late lead from the spot!

Nottingham Forest are awarded a penalty as Alphonse Areola is penalised for a challenge inside the box, and Gibbs-White steps up to take.

Gibbs-White takes his time over the ball, races up to the spot and slots a low strike down the middle of the goal, sending Areola diving to his right.

MAN OF THE MATCH - NICOLAS DOMINGUEZ

© Imago / Every Second Media

Dominguez not only scored the equalising goal for Nottingham Forest, but the midfielder produced a strong all-round midfield performance for the Tricky Trees.

The midfielder completed the most dribbles and most passes of any player on the pitch tonight, while Dominguez also won the most tackles of any player (four).

WEST HAM UNITED VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST MATCH STATS

Possession: West Ham United 47%-53% Nottingham Forest

Shots: West Ham United 14-13 Nottingham Forest

Shots on target: West Ham United 3-5 Nottingham Forest

Corners: West Ham United 6-5 Nottingham Forest

Fouls: West Ham United 15-9 Nottingham Forest

BEST STATS

Morgan Gibbs-White has scored five Premier League goals this season, only netting more in 2024/25 (7). #WHUNFO pic.twitter.com/7CzTszNeis — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 6, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

West Ham United's focus will briefly shift to the FA Cup, with a clash against Queens Park Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will travel to the Racecourse Ground to face Wrexham in their FA Cup third-round fixture on Friday night.