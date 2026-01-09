Preview: Hellas Verona vs Lazio - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 09 Jan 2026 11:39

After both played out frantic four-goal draws in midweek, Hellas Verona and Lazio will be back in action on Sunday, when the pair meet at Stadio Bentegodi.

While Verona let victory slip through their grasp against the Serie A champions, the Biancocelesti snatched a late point at home to Fiorentina.

Match preview

Coming close to their first league win in Naples since 1983, Verona just failed to beat Napoli on Wednesday, when the Gialloblu failed to retain a two-goal lead at Stadio Maradona.

Martin Frese registered his first Serie A strike with a clever finish, before Gift Orban converted a controversial penalty, but the Scudetto holders roared back in the second half, and they were finally on level terms by the 82nd minute.

Still, following 15 defeats from their previous 20 visits, Verona could take a valuable point back home, keeping them within three of safety after 17th-placed Genoa surprisingly drew with AC Milan at San Siro.

Having been well beaten by Milan before starting 2026 with a limp loss to Torino, holding Napoli also halted a worrying post-Christmas slump.

Now, head coach Paolo Zanetti will look for an upturn in results on home turf, having witnessed just one win from nine league and cup games at the Bentegodi this season.

As Hellas have also won none of their last eight Serie A meetings with Lazio - conceding 17 goals and scoring just six - recent history will also be stacked against them this weekend.

Lazio’s latest victory over Verona was a convincing 4-0 triumph at Stadio Olimpico last August - but they soon followed it up with back-to-back defeats.

Consistently inconsistent this season, Maurizio Sarri’s side sit ninth in the standings, trailing behind in the race for European qualification.

After missing out last term, the Biancocelesti are in distinct danger of doing so again, recently going four games without a win.

At the end of Wednesday’s home draw with crisis club Fiorentina, it required yet another last-gasp strike from veteran forward Pedro just to salvage one point from a precarious situation.

Previously, the two sides had exchanged goals shortly after the break, before the Viola went ahead through a highly debatable penalty, but it ultimately finished 2-2 - a result that suits neither side.

Lazio are therefore left on a modest 25 points at the season’s midpoint, and their dismal away form is largely responsible: the capital club have won just twice outside of Rome.

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

L W W L L D

Lazio Serie A form:

D W D D L D

Team News

© Imago

Verona’s absence list still features Rafik Belghali - who is away with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations - plus injured pair Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and Tomas Suslov.

Amine Sarr was called in from the cold to partner five-goal top scorer Orban on Wednesday, so it remains to be seen who will join the latter up front this weekend.

Both struggling with their end product, Daniel Mosquera and key creator Giovane were both benched in Naples, yet they remain strong contenders to start.

Meanwhile, Mattia Zaccagni and Matteo Cancellieri - both of whom previously played for Verona - are Lazio’s joint-top Serie A scorers on a meagre three goals apiece.

Fellow Hellas old-boys Tijjani Noslin and Reda Belahyane may be involved, but Zaccagni must miss out on a return to the Bentegodi due to suspension - another consequence of the Biancocelesti’s awful disciplinary record.

After serving bans against Fiorentina, Noslin and Adam Marusic can return, but Sarri still has several absentees: Patric and Samuel Gigot are injured, Toma Basic limped off on Wednesday, while Boulaye Dia and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are on international duty at AFCON.

Matteo Guendouzi is also closing in on a move to Fenerbahce, but new signing Petar Ratkov could make his debut after arriving to replace Taty Castellanos.

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Nunez, Nelsson, Bella-Kotchap; Bradaric, Niasse, Gagliardini, Bernede, Frese; Giovane, Orban

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Belahyane, Cataldi, Vecino; Isaksen, Cancellieri, Noslin

We say: Hellas Verona 1-1 Lazio

A visit to Verona could have cured Lazio's away-day blues, but Sarri has seen his thin squad decimated by injuries, suspensions and transfers.

So, the hosts can build on a spirited performance against the reigning Serie A champions, picking up another point in their quest to defy the drop.

