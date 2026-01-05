Preview: Napoli vs Hellas Verona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 05 Jan 2026 15:05 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 15:10

Following four straight wins without conceding, Napoli will expect to continue their success streak on Wednesday, when the Serie A champions host Hellas Verona.

While the Scudetto holders stayed within two points of top spot by beating Lazio last week, hapless Hellas slipped to the foot of the standings.

Match preview

Since back-to-back defeats in Serie A and the Champions League left them with ground to recover in both competitions, Napoli have embarked on a superb streak of form, winning four consecutive games - and all by the same 2-0 scoreline.

Soon after picking up this season's first silverware in the Supercoppa Italiana, Antonio Conte's side ended an historic year by beating Cremonese thanks to Rasmus Hojlund's brace.

Then, they kicked off 2026 with a feisty clash against Lazio, in which Pasquale Mazzocchi was sent off and their hosts were eventually reduced to nine men.

Before red mist descended at Stadio Olimpico, goals from Amir Rrahmani and Leonardo Spinazzola had put the Partenopei in control, and they ultimately claimed maximum points.

Sitting just behind both Milan clubs in a fascinating title fight, Napoli now head home to Campania, where they have reigned supreme for several months.

The only team with an unbeaten home record across Europe's top five leagues last year, Conte's men have gone 22 games without losing at Stadio Maradona.

Having also won five of their last seven league meetings with Verona - averaging two goals per game in the process - only victory will do on Wednesday evening.



© Imago / Gribaudi-Image Photo

Following 15 defeats from their last 20 trips down to Naples, Verona's last top-flight win in this fixture dates back to January 1983.



Furthermore, the Gialloblu have won just one of nine away matches so far this season - last month's 2-1 victory over crisis club Fiorentina.

The Viola have since leapfrogged Hellas in the standings, after consecutive 3-0 defeats saw Paolo Zanetti's men slump to last place.

Now three points adrift of safety - albeit with one game in hand - they were well beaten by AC Milan at San Siro before starting 2026 by limply losing at home to Torino.

Of teams present both this season and last, Verona posted the fewest Serie A points in 2025, and finding the net continues to prove a problem: they have only registered six different scorers this term.

Napoli Serie A form:

W W W L W W

Napoli form (all competitions):

L L W W W W

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

L L W W L L

Team News

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Adding to Napoli's long absence list, Mazzocchi must serve a suspension following his red card in Rome, while influential winger David Neres has sprained an ankle.

Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa and Billy Gilmour were already unavailable, while Sam Beukema remains a major doubt.

In better news for Conte, goalkeeper Alex Meret should be ready to play after rejoining the squad last week; albeit, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic is set to keep his place after posting four consecutive clean sheets.

While Gift Orban was dropped on Sunday, Verona's four-goal top scorer could return to the starting XI, potentially replacing Daniel Mosquera alongside Giovane.

Despite failing to score many goals, the latter has earned praise since moving to Serie A last summer, being actively involved in 62 attempts so far - creating 24 chances and taking 38 shots.

The visitors are still missing Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and long-term absentee Tomas Suslov due to injury, while key man Rafik Belghali is away with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Politano, Lobotka, McTominay, Gutierrez; Elmas, Lang; Hojlund

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Nunez, Nelsson, Bella-Kotchap; Oyegoke, Niasse, Serdar, Bernede, Frese; Giovane, Orban

We say: Napoli 2-0 Hellas Verona

Extending their streak of wins - and clean sheets - Napoli should comfortably take care of business against an ailing Verona side.

Having won 11 from 11 when scoring first in Serie A, the Italian champions are virtually invulnerable if they get their noses in front.

