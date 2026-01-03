Transfer news and rumours today: Napoli 'push' for Mainoo deal as Fenerbahce 'target' Nkunku and Kalimuendo nears exit

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Jan 2026 23:39 , Last updated: 03 Jan 2026 23:46

According to a report from Carlo Laudisa — via Get Football News Italy — Napoli are preparing to launch a fresh pursuit of Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo.

The potential deal is reportedly dependent on the departure of Dutch winger Noa Lang, who has attracted considerable interest from Turkish side Galatasaray.

Lang’s exit would provide the necessary financial breathing room for the reigning Serie A champions to secure their primary midfield objective this winter.

While previous regulatory hurdles regarding wage costs had stalled discussions, the possibility of the transfer is currently described as being very much alive.

The Napoli hierarchy are believed to think that a lucrative sale of the winger will unlock the resources required for a marquee addition of someone like Mainoo.

Fenerbahce eye Nkunku for title charge

As reported by Florian Plettenberg, Fenerbahce are pushing to sign Nkunku during the current winter window.

The Turkish giants reportedly view the 28-year-old as their dream signing to bolster a squad competing for the Super Lig title — they are three points behind Galatasaray after 17 games.

Despite the heavy interest from Istanbul, it is understood that Nkunku currently intends to remain at the San Siro for the remainder of the season.

There is presently no agreement in place between Fenerbahce and the player or his representatives regarding a potential move.

The forward is reportedly committed to his long-term project in Italy, having only arrived at the club less than five months ago.

Dyche tight-lipped on Kalimuendo exit rumours

Sean Dyche stopped short of commenting on speculation linking Arnaud Kalimuendo away from Nottingham Forest.

The Frenchman only recently joined the Tricky Trees from Rennes in a £26m deal but has made just eight Premier League appearances and 12 across all competitions since his summer move.

Despite scoring 17 times in Ligue 1 last season, the 23-year-old has yet to score for Forest in the English top flight, although he has netted two goals in the Europa League for the club.

Sky Sports News previously reported that the forward was set to undergo a medical for a loan move to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, and speaking after Forest's 3-1 defeat by Aston Villa on Saturday, Dyche appeared reluctant to reveal any details.

“He is a Forest footballer, he plays for us,” Dyche said. "There are always rumours. Any decisions will be from the club and not the players.”

Kalimuendo came off the bench for the Tricky Trees in the aforementioned defeat at Villa Park, featuring for the final six minutes of normal time and eight of stoppage time.