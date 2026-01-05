Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 18:57 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 18:57

Fighting to secure their first win since the middle of December, Crystal Palace host Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Eagles extended their winless run across all competitions to a highly-concerning seven matches on Sunday afternoon, when goals from Malick Thiaw and Bruno Guimaraes sealed a 2-0 St James' Park success for Newcastle United.

Villa played a day before and made amends for a sobering night at Arsenal earlier in the week, recording a comfortable 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest, who were the latest victims of Ollie Watkins's purple patch in front of net.

The two sides have been common foes over recent times, with the most impactful meeting coming at Wembley Stadium in April 2025, when Oliver Glasner's men recorded a 3-0 FA Cup semi-final victory over the Second City club.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at some notable previous clashes and the head-to-head record between Palace and Villa ahead of Wednesday night's battle in South London.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 58

Crystal Palace wins: 19

Draws: 16

Aston Villa wins: 23

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have met on 58 occasions throughout history, and it is the Lions that lead the overall head-to-head record, posting 23 victories to Palace's 19, while there have also been 16 draws.

It is a fixture that dates back to February 1913, with Villa running out 5-0 winners in the FA Cup, while the first-ever league game between the two sides took place in September 1967, with Palace 1-0 winners.

In the Premier League, it is a match which has been played on 27 occasions, with Palace posting 11 wins to Villa's nine, while there have been seven draws.

Palace recorded a 5-0 victory over Villa on home soil during the 2023-24 campaign, while it was 2-2 when the pair last locked horns at Villa Park in November 2024.

The Eagles were then 4-1 winners over Villa at Selhurst Park in February 2025, shortly before a sensational 3-0 beating of Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-finals, which preceded the memorable final success vs. Manchester City.

Villa were beaten once again in the clubs' most recent meeting, with the Londoners winning 3-0 on August 31 in the Premier League, with goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Marc Guehi and Ismaila Sarr guiding Palace to a comfortable victory.

In contrast, Villa have not been victorious at Selhurst Park in England's top flight since November 2021, when Matt Targett and John McGinn were on target.

Mateta is actually the all-time leading Premier League goalscorer in this fixture, finding the back of the net on six occasions, and the Frenchman has been in excellent form for Palace during the 2025-26 campaign.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 31, 2025: Aston Villa 0-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Apr 26, 2025: Crystal Palace 3-0 Aston Villa (FA Cup semi-finals)

Feb 25, 2025: Crystal Palace 4-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2024: Aston Villa 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2024: Aston Villa 1-2 Crystal Palace (EFL Cup Round of 16)

May 19, 2024: Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Sep 16, 2023: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2023: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Aug 20, 2022: Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 15, 2022: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Nov 27, 2021: Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 16, 2021: Crystal Palace 3-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2020: Aston Villa 3-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jul 12, 2020: Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2019: Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jan 12, 2016: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Aug 22, 2015: Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2015: Aston Villa 0-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 02, 2014: Crystal Palace 0-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 12, 2014: Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 31, 2025: Aston Villa 0-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Feb 25, 2025: Crystal Palace 4-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2024: Aston Villa 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

May 19, 2024: Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Sep 16, 2023: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2023: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Aug 20, 2022: Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 15, 2022: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Nov 27, 2021: Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 16, 2021: Crystal Palace 3-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)