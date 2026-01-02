Preview: Lazio vs Napoli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 02 Jan 2026 14:47 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 14:57

Following three straight wins to end 2025, Napoli will kick off the new year by visiting Lazio, as the pair meet at Stadio Olimpico for Sunday's lunchtime kickoff.

Unbeaten in six games against Serie A's reigning champions, the Biancocelesti are aiming to reduce a 10-point gap between them.

Match preview

While remaining undefeated, Lazio drew three of their last four league fixtures in 2025, including their two most recent outings, against mid-table teams Udinese and Cremonese.

After a controversial stoppage-time leveller spoiled last week's trip to Udine, their only win since early December remains a remarkable nine-man victory in Parma.

Yet, in addition to eliminating AC Milan from the Coppa Italia to set up a quarter-final tie with holders Bologna, the capital club remain close to Serie A's top six.

With his side still in the race for Europe, despite being hampered by a transfer embargo, Maurizio Sarri's second spell in charge has been defined by a well-drilled defence.

Including their 1-0 cup win over Milan, Lazio have kept clean sheets in six of nine home matches this season, with goalkeeper Ivan Provedel playing a major part.

However, before hosting his former club this weekend, Sarri's side have accrued just five points from eight games against other teams inside the top half.



© Imago / Gribaudi

Napoli may have won none of their last five league meetings with Lazio - having prevailed no fewer than 10 times across the previous 12 - but they come into this week's clash in fine form.

Soon after claiming the season's first silverware by lifting the Supercoppa Italiana, the Scudetto holders recently ended another historic year by beating Cremonese.

Continuing the party mood past Christmas, they recorded a third consecutive 2-0 win thanks to Rasmus Hojlund's first-half brace, in a dominant display at Stadio Zini.

The Partenopei's upturn was timely, coming after consecutive defeats in Serie A and the Champions League, leaving them with ground to recover in both competitions.

Having already lost seven away games this season - the same number of defeats as across the previous 33 - Antonio Conte's side cannot afford to continue such form into 2026, as the defence of their title continues.

Conte has also lost both previous contests against fellow Chelsea alumnus Sarri - when they were in charge of Inter Milan and Juventus respectively - so he would love to reverse that trend in Rome.

Lazio Serie A form:

W L D W D D

Lazio form (all competitions):

L W D W D D

Napoli Serie A form:

L W W W L W

Napoli form (all competitions):

W L L W W W

Team News

© Imago

Boosting his stretched squad, Sarri can recall Matteo Guendouzi and Toma Basic after the midfield pair were suspended last week, but Lazio are still a little light in some areas.

Nicolo Rovella and Samuel Gigot are both injured, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Boulaye Dia are away at the Africa Cup of Nations, and last term's top scorer Taty Castellanos is apparently off to West Ham United.

In the latter's absence, Gustav Isaksen - who has scored in both of his last two games against Napoli - could join Tijjani Noslin and captain Mattia Zaccagni in the hosts' front three, albeit Matteo Cancellieri is also a contender.

Isaksen's Denmark teammate Hojlund has scored nine goals in 20 appearances for his loan club since joining from Manchester United, including five from just 10 shots on target during December.

Though his fellow forward Romelu Lukaku recently returned to the fold after a long layoff, the Belgian striker has now suffered a setback, while Napoli are still missing Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa, Billy Gilmour and goalkeeper Alex Meret.

The participation of defensive duo Sam Beukema and Mathias Olivera is also in some doubt, potentially restricting Conte's options even further.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Basic; Isaksen, Noslin, Zaccagni

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Politano, Lobotka, McTominay, Spinazzola; Neres, Elmas; Hojlund

We say: Lazio 0-1 Napoli

Set to sell their star striker in mid-season, Lazio's attacking threat is modest when compared to Napoli's - even if the champions have been hit by absences.

Sure to be close-fought, the third contest between Sarri and Conte should go the latter's way, as his title-chasers keep pressure on both Milan clubs.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.