Burnley transfer news: Clarets attacker 'on the verge' of high-profile Paris move

By Carter White | 09 Jan 2026 10:53

Burnley youngster Luca Koleosho is reportedly set to join Paris FC on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The 21-year-old has spent the first half of the season at Espanyol, meaning that he did not feature in the Clarets' 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Turf Moor played host to the Red Devils in their first match since the explosive sacking of head coach Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd legend Darren Fletcher took temporary charge of the visitors, who were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

Although a draw was a good result in isolation, the point collected by Burnley does little to improve their survival chances in the Premier League.

Burnley winger Koleosho ready for Paris switch

According to French outlet Le Parisien, Burnley attacker Koleosho is switching up his temporary employers this month.

The report claims that the Clarets will recall the 21-year-old from his current loan spell at Espanyol in Spain.

This move will supposedly allow Koleosho to link up with Paris FC, who are the new kids on the block in Ligue 1.

It is understood that the Italian-American winger will arrive in the French capital as an option to compete with the current forward starters.

Stephane Gilli's men have suffered a dip in attacking form, scoring just once across their past three Ligue 1 contests.

Koleosho's second Spanish stint

Deemed surplus to requirements by Burnley head coach Scott Parker in the summer, Koleosho was loaned out to Espanyol in search of regular first-team football.

The winger had previously spent a large chunk of his teenage years at the Barcelona-based club before moving to Turf Moor in 2023.

Koleosho has struggled to make an impact for Espanyol during his second stint, though, featuring in just three La Liga matches so far this season.