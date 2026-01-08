Preview: Fulham vs. Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 08 Jan 2026 17:46

Fulham welcome Middlesbrough to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon for the third round of the 2025-26 FA Cup.

The Cottagers lost 3-0 to eventual winners Crystal Palace at the quarter-final stage last season, while Boro were knocked out by Blackburn in the third round.

Match preview

Fulham continued their impressive run of form on Wednesday evening by beating Chelsea 2-1 in the west-London derby.

The result moved Marco Silva's side into the top half of the Premier League table and extended their unbeaten run to five matches.

A large reason for Fulham's success has been their consistent home form, earning 20 of their 31 league points this season at Craven Cottage.

However, after being knocked out of the EFL Cup at the quarter-final stage by Newcastle United in December, the FA Cup is now Fulham's only realistic chance of silverware in 2026.

The Cottagers' best previous result in the competition came in 1975, when they lost 2-0 to West Ham United at Wembley Stadium to finish runners-up.

Silva's side will certainly be confident that they can clear this stage though, having not lost to Middlesbrough in any of the previous seven meetings between the sides.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Prior to Sunday's imposing 4-0 win against Southampton, Middlesbrough were on a four-match winless run, dragging them closer to third-place Ipswich Town.

While the Tractor Boys have played a game fewer, Kim Hellberg's side remain second in the Championship league table and trail league leaders Coventry by six points after 26 games.

Like Saturday's opponents, Boro have also never won the FA Cup, with their best finish also being runners-up when losing 2-0 to Chelsea in the 1997 final at Wembley Stadium.

The away side have also suffered recent woes in the FA Cup and have not passed this stage of the competition since 2022, when after beating Mansfield Town, they also eliminated Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur before being knocked out by Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Fulham form (All comps):

L W W D D W

Middlesbrough form (All comps):

W L D L L W

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

With Nigeria progressing into the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, Fulham continue to be without trio Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze.

The Cottagers will also miss Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Josh King (knee) and Kenny Tete (thigh) on Saturday afternoon, although it looks like the latter two will return within the next fortnight.

After recently returning from a long period on the sidelines, it looks as though Middlesbrough could be without Alex Bangura for another lengthy period with the defender hobbling off after only six minutes on Sunday.

The away side will also miss Callum Brittain (ankle), George Edmundson (hip), Riley McGree (hamstring) and Darragh Lenihan (ankle) for Saturday's trip.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Diop, Anderson, Cuenca; Castagne, Lukic, Cairney, Robinson; Smith Rowe, Kevin, Jimenez

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Ayling, Malanda, Targett, Browne; Hackney, Morris, Whittaker; Silvera, Burgzorg, Conway

We say: Fulham 2-0 Middlesbrough

After returning to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Sunday afternoon, Middlesbrough will no doubt be confident that they are able to get a result at Craven Cottage this weekend.

However, it is hard to ignore the home side's recent form and having been eliminated from the EFL Cup recently, Silva's side will be motivated to go on a lengthy cup run this time around.