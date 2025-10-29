Chelsea book their spot in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup courtesy of a 4-3 success over fellow Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Chelsea booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup courtesy of a 4-3 success over fellow Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Wednesday night.

The damage was done in the first period, as goals from Andrey Santos, Tyrique George and Estevao saw Enzo Maresca's side enter the half-time break with a three-goal advantage.

Wolves had one back early in the second period through Tolu Arokodare, before David Moller Wolfe struck a second for the hosts in the 73rd minute.

Chelsea then had the returning Liam Delap sent off, but the visitors avoided a grandstand finish when Jamie Gittens scored a fourth in the latter stages of proceedings.

Wolfe managed a late third for Wolves, making it two for him on the night, but the hosts could not score a fourth, as the London club secured their spot in the final eight of the cup competition.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Chelsea needed to bounce back on Wednesday following their shock home defeat to Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday, and the Blues managed to get the job done - just about.

Head coach Maresca, as expected, rung the changes, and it was a positive night for a number of Chelsea youngsters, including Santos and Estevao, with both sending a clear message to their manager.

It was also Gittens's best performance in a Chelsea shirt, and the visitors simply had too much pace and quality for a Wolves outfit that are in danger of having a disastrous campaign.

In fairness, there was an excellent response from the hosts in the second half, but they have struggled badly in the Premier League this term and were also well off the pace in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, especially in the first half, ultimately giving themselves too much to do in the second.

Neither manager will have viewed the EFL Cup as a priority competition this season, as demonstrated by the starting sides, but it would have been a shock had Chelsea not managed to navigate their way into the last eight.

WOLVES VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Andrey Santos goal vs. Wolves (5th min, Wolves 0-1 Chelsea)



Andrey Santos gives Chelsea the lead - nightmare start for Wolves! pic.twitter.com/6lAvtJaraK

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 29, 2025

Santos is allowed to sprint unmarked into a shooting position, and he fires Chelsea into the lead against Wolves. Where on earth is the defending from the home side there?

Tyrique George goal vs. Wolves (15th min, Wolves 0-2 Chelsea)



Tyrique George doubles Chelsea's advantage ? pic.twitter.com/CSPczBZMIj

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 29, 2025

Chelsea double their lead in the 15th minute, and it is George on the scoresheet, with the attacker tapping a cross from Gittens into the back of the net from close range.

Estevao goal vs. Wolves (41st min, Wolves 0-3 Chelsea)



Estêvão with a cheeky chip to make it 3-0 to Chelsea ? pic.twitter.com/xvg4xDtGbS

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 29, 2025

Chelsea surely secure their spot in the next round with a third before the interval, as the brilliant Estevao chips the ball over the Wolves goalkeeper following more lacklustre defending from the team at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Tolu Arokodare goal vs. Chelsea (48th min, Wolves 1-3 Chelsea)



Tolu Arokodare pulls one back for Wolves! ? pic.twitter.com/T8GDHXUHCi

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 29, 2025

Wolves have a goal back in the early stages of the second period, as Arokodare places the ball into the far corner with a very smart finish - the hosts are back in this tie.

David Moller Wolfe goal vs. Chelsea (73rd min, Wolves 2-3 Chelsea)



The Wolves comeback is on ? David Møller Wolfe scores to make it 3-2! pic.twitter.com/tBz5i6Tid1

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 29, 2025

Now then, we have a proper game on our hands; Wolves have their second of the match through Wolfe, who converts from a narrow angle, and it is now a 3-2 match at Molineux.

Liam Delap red card vs. Wolves (86th min)

Chelsea are reduced to 10 men in the 86th minute as the returning Delap picks up a second yellow card for an elbow. This match is not over quite yet!

Jamie Gittens goal vs. Wolves (89th min, Wolves 2-4 Chelsea)



OUTRAGEOUS goal from Jamie Gittens! ? pic.twitter.com/KaDClsRMB4

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 29, 2025

Chelsea now have a fourth through Gittens, who has been excellent in this match, with the attacker's powerful finish finding a route past the home side's goalkeeper.

David Moller Wolfe goal vs. Chelsea (73rd min, Wolves 3-4 Chelsea)



What a cup tie! Wolfe scores again for Wolves! ? pic.twitter.com/lyAkoZEzqQ

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 29, 2025

Maybe it isn't over?! Wolves have a third and Wolfe has a second, with the 23-year-old managing to turn home from inside the box following more poor defending from Chelsea.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JAMIE GITTENS

Gittens has largely found it difficult to make his mark for Chelsea this season, failing to score or register an assist in seven Premier League appearances, but this was a brilliant night for the 21-year-old.

The ex-Manchester City youngster came up with two assists and a goal, while he had five successful dribbles, with Wolves finding it difficult to contain the Englishman when he had time and space.

WOLVES VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Wolves 40%-60% Chelsea

Shots: Wolves 15-11 Chelsea

Shots on target: Wolves 4-4 Chelsea

Corners: Wolves 4-1 Chelsea

Fouls: Wolves 13-12 Chelsea

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to North London on Saturday evening for a huge game against rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be bidding to avoid a third straight loss in England's top flight when the team at the foot of the division head to Craven Cottage on Saturday to face Fulham.

