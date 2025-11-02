Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly giving consideration to reappointing a former head coach as they look to replace Vitor Pereira.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly open to reappointing Gary O'Neil as the club's head coach.

On Sunday lunchtime, the West Midlands outfit announced that they had sacked Vitor Pereira with the club sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Saturday's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham leaves Wolves on just two points and already eight points adrift of safety after only 10 matches played.

With just one game - away at Chelsea - to come before the November international break, owners Fosun International may not rush appointing a permanent successor to Pereira.

However, according to talkSPORT, Wolves' hierarchy are contemplating whether to hand O'Neil a second stint in the dugout.

Wolves considering O'Neil reunion

The report suggests that the Englishman is one of a number of names that are currently under consideration.

O'Neil is already viewed as the favourite with some bookmakers in what would be a controversial appointment if Fosun make that decision.

Between August 2023 and December 2024, O'Neil won just 20 of his 63 matches in charge, losing as many as 32 times.

Like Pereira, O'Neil failed to win any of his opening 10 Premier League games last season and Wolves were five points adrift of safety when he was sacked on the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town.

Despite their being positive moments during his tenure, Wolves' squad is considerably weaker now compared to when the 42-year-old was last in charge.

O'Neil has also not been in a job since his departure from Wolves late last year, another factor that would lead to a luke-warm reaction at best if he returned.

Who else may be in contention for Wolves job?

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is an obvious candidate, but there is no indication that contact has been made at this stage.

Ex-Manchester United managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag are also priced at short prices with the bookmakers.

Kevin Muscat - who made 201 appearances for Wolves during his playing career - will be viewed as a dark horse for the job after he only missed out on taking charge of Rangers last month through wanting to complete the season with Chinese Super League team Shanghai Port.