Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Ferencvaros and Ludogorets Razgrad, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In the fourth round of Europa League fixtures, Ferencvaros will welcome Ludogorets Razgrad to Groupama Arena on Thursday.

The hosts are yet to experience defeat in Europe, with their tally of seven points enough to see them enter the clash in seventh place, while their opponents' 3-2 loss against Young Boys on October 23 means they are in 26th place with three points.

Match preview

Ferencvaros came out on top in a frantic clash against RB Salzburg on October 23, winning 3-2 thanks to a flurry of strikes between the 50th and 58th minutes that saw them overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Robbie Keane's side head into Thursday's contest on the back of two consecutive victories, as well as eight wins, four draws and one loss in 13 games.

FTC are only two points from first-placed Midtjylland, though considering just two points separate them from 16th-placed Real Betis, their strong position in the top eight could be short lived if they fail to beat Ludogorets.

The hosts have managed to find the back of the net at least three times in their last four matches, though they did concede five goals in that period.

While Ferencvaros managed to claim victory in their two most recent outings at home, they were winless in their prior six at the stadium, losing three of those fixtures.

Ludogorets' defensive performance against Young Boys was poor considering they faced nearly 4.5 xG and eight big chances, whereas they had faced just two big chances in their opening two Europa League games.

The visitors managed to keep a clean sheet when they drew 0-0 with Cherno More on Sunday, but they had conceded 10 goals in their previous three matches.

Ludogorets met Ferencvaros twice in the 2025-26 Champions League qualifiers, settling for a goalless stalemate on August 8 at home before succumbing to a 3-0 defeat at Groupama Arena on August 12.

Boss Todor Zhivondov has only taken over coaching responsibility from Rui Mota for the past two matches, winning once and drawing once, but that is a considerable improvement upon the two draws and three losses the team had experienced prior to his appointment.

The Eagles have also won one and drawn one of their last two away outings, though they have only triumphed in two of their past 10 on the road while having been beaten on four occasions.

Ferencvaros Europa League form:





D



W



W





Ferencvaros form (all competitions):





D



D



W



L



W



W





Ludogorets Razgrad Europa League form:





W



L



L





Ludogorets Razgrad form (all competitions):





D



D



L



L



W



D





Team News

Ferencvaros midfielder Alex Toth is a doubt due to a knock, and if he is not declared fit, then perhaps Kristoffer Zachariassen, Gabi Kanichowsky and Bence Otvos will start together on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Denes Dibusz is certain to appear, and he is set to be protected by a back three of Stefan Gartenmann, Toon Raemaekers and Ibrahim Cisse.

Forwards Barnabas Varga and Yusuf Bamidele netted against RB Salzburg, and the pair will be keen to get on the scoresheet once again.

Meanwhile, Ludogorets midfielders Petar Stanic and Deroy Duarte may be selected in front of centre-backs Olivier Verdon, Dinis Almeida and Anton Nedyalkov.

In the attacking line, expect Filip Kaloc to support a duo of Bernard Tekpetey and Caio Vidal.

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Dibusz; Gartenmann, Raemaekers, Cisse; Makreckis, Zachariassen, Otvos, Kanichowsky, Cadu; Varga, Yusuf

Ludogorets Razgrad possible starting lineup:

Bonmann; Verdon, Almeida, Nedyalkov; Ivanov, Duarte, Stanic, Andersson; Kaloc; Tekpetey, Vidal

We say: Ferencvaros 3-1 Ludogorets Razgrad

Ferencvaros' strength in attack should make them favourites considering they will be facing a defensively vulnerable Ludogorets side.

Though the visitors will hope to benefit from the fresh ideas of Zhivondov, it is difficult to how they can get the better of their hosts on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email