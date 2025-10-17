Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Gaziantep and Antalyaspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Gaziantep play host to Antalyaspor on Sunday looking for the win that could move the club into the top three of the Super Lig table.

However, at a time when the home side sit in fifth position in the standings, the 10th-placed visitors trail them by just four points.

Match preview

After last season's 14th-placed finish, few people would have predicted that Gaziantep would be in contention for European qualification at this stage of the campaign.

That particularly rang true when they lost their opening two matches, but the appointment of Burak Yilmaz has instigated an incredible upturn in fortunes that has seen Gaziantep collect 14 points from six matches.

While none of Turkish football's big-hitters have been overcome, victories have come against Genclerbirligi, Kasimpasa, Kocaelispor and Fatih Karagumruk, as well as a draw versus second-placed Trabzonspor

Furthermore, 12 goals have been scored across the last half-a-dozen fixtures, no player netting more than twice but veteran Alexandru Maxim also has four assists to his name.

With a home fixture against Fenerbahce to follow next week, Yilmaz will be eager to secure another welcome three points as he bids to show that he can be a success in the dugout after three brief stints elsewhere.

From the perspective of Antalyaspor, the international break came at the right time after they suffered back-to-back defeats before the rest period.

A 2-0 defeat at Fenerbahce was followed by a 5-2 reverse at home to Rizespor, who scored more than half of the goals that they netted all season.

Antalyaspor had already conceded three times before the 58th-minute dismissal of Sander van de Streek, emphasising that head coach Erol Bulut has much to ponder over how to address a run that has seen just four points recorded from six games.

On a more positive note, Antalyaspor still have six points from four away fixtures to their name, beating Genclerbirligi and Samsunspor. They have also conceded just four goals in as many matches on their travels.

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

W W W D D W

Antalyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

L L W D L L

Team News

Semih Guler is pushing for a start in the centre of the Gaziantep defence after replacing Myenty Abena at half time against Karagumruk.

Juninho Bacuna is also pushing for a recall, but Yilmaz may be against overly-tinkering with his starting lineup on the back of a win.

Antalyaspor will be without Sander van de Streek who serves a one-match ban for his sending off before the international break.

Tomas Cvancara could be included on the right flank in his place, while Hasan Ilcin is a major injury doubt after his early withdrawal versus Rizespor.

Jesper Ceesay replaced him on that occasion and could be drafted into the engine room.

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Bozan; Perez, Kizildag, Guler, Rodrigues; Kabasakal, Camara; Kozlowski, Maxim, Lungoyi; Bayo

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Julian; Balci, Giannetti, Dzhikiya, Paal; Dikmen, Ceesay; Cvancara, Safouri, Storm; Boli

We say: Gaziantep 2-1 Antalyaspor

Antalyaspor will be hoping that the October international break has affected Gaziantep in a negative way. However, as one of the form teams in the division, we can only back the home side to come through this fixture, even if it is in a closer game than many anticipate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email