Preview: Brentford vs Burnley - prediction, team news, lineups

27 Nov 2025

Bottom-half battlers aiming to recover from recent losses scrap it out at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as Brentford and Burnley clash in the Premier League.

The Bees were left to rue what could have been in a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, while the Clarets were comprehensively beaten 2-0 by title outsiders Chelsea.

Match preview

Igor Thiago fluffing his lines has been a rare sight to behold in a Brentford shirt this season, but after scoring his ninth Premier League goal of the campaign at the AMEX Stadium, the Brazilian talisman missed the chance to steal a point back for the Bees.

Thiago's opener from the penalty spot against Brighton preceded second-half replies from Danny Welbeck and Jack Hinshelwood, and Keith Andrews's chief goal threat was agonisingly denied a second spot-kick goal of the afternoon by Bart Verbruggen's injury-time save.

Back-to-back away losses to Crystal Palace and Brighton have left Brentford in an unremarkable 13th place in the Premier League table, although they are mathematically closer to the top four than the relegation zone, and such a standing is still far better than many anticipated for Andrews's men after their summer exodus of star names.

The West London outfit have also proved a tough nut to crack at the Gtech Community Stadium this term, as only Arsenal and Manchester City (5) have won more home matches than Brentford (4) in the 2025-26 Premier League, and their total of 12 goals scored is also the joint second-best record of its kind.

Brentford's home numbers are even more praiseworthy when taking into account they have already faced Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle United on their own patch this season, and newly-promoted sides traditionally struggle on the Bees' soil.

Indeed, Brentford have won each of their last 10 Premier League home games against sides to have played in the previous season's Championship - scoring at least two goals on each occasion - since going down to Norwich City in November 2021.

Those statistics spell danger for a Burnley side reeling from three straight Premier League losses to three other London clubs in West Ham United, Arsenal and Chelsea, during which time they have conceded seven goals and scored just two at the correct end.

The Clarets' record-breaking defensive feats in the Championship have unsurprisingly meant little in the big time, and Scott Parker's men enter gameweek 13 in a lowly 19th place, albeit just one point adrift of safety.

While the doomed Wolverhampton Wanderers boast the lowest goals total (7), Burnley's Expected Goals tally of 8.7 is the worst of its kind in the 2025-26 Premier League, and they are also the one club yet to have 100 shots in this season's competition.

To make matters worse for the visitors, the home team have won each of the previous four Premier League meetings between Brentford and Burnley, and the Bees earned their two prior triumphs at the Gtech Community Stadium without shipping a single goal.

Brentford Premier League form:

L

W

W

L

W

L

Brentford form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

L

Burnley Premier League form:

L

W

W

L

L

L

Team News

Prior to the loss to Brighton, Brentford boss Andrews confirmed the "devastating" news that Fabio Carvalho had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in training, meaning that the former Liverpool man will not play again this season.

Carvalho is now part of a three-strong ACL club at the Gtech Community Stadium alongside Antoni Milambo - also out for the rest of the campaign - and Josh Dasilva, who may return in the early stages of 2026.

The Bees are healthy otherwise, though, and hotshot Thiago is now bidding to reach 10 Premier League goals in just 13 games this season, which would the earliest for any Brentford player past or present in the competition.

Burnley also came out of their loss to the Blues with no fresh issues, and Armando Broja even made a surprise appearance off the bench, less than a week on from being stretchered off with an ankle injury in Albania's World Cup Qualifying loss to England.

As a result, Parker's side should also only be without a trio of missing players in Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Jordan Beyer (hamstring), although Kyle Walker is one booking away from a ban,

Nevertheless, the Champions League winner should continue in a settled backline in front of Martin Dubravka, who has made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the 2025-26 Premier League (49).

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Henderson, Yarmoliuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Cullen, Florentino; Tchaouna, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming

We say: Brentford 2-0 Burnley

Burnley's attacking metrics make for extremely grim reading for the Clarets faithful, who are now heading to a ground where four members of the Big Six have struggled this season.

Brentford do have a tendency to give goals away, but we can only picture the Bees returning to winning ways with relative ease.

