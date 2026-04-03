Man United wonderkid with "elite technical" quality could be Michael Carrick's ace in the pack next season

By Matt Law | 03 Apr 2026 10:44 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 10:45

Manchester United Under-21s head coach Adam Lawrence has backed Shea Lacey to become a regular first-team player for the Red Devils in the coming years.

Lacey, 18, has made three senior appearances for Man United this season, including two Premier League outings against Aston Villa and Burnley.

The attacker, who primarily operates off the right, has not been on the bench since the start of February against Fulham, though, with it recently being revealed that the teenager was dealing with a calf issue.

Lacey is set to be involved in the Premier League International Cup quarter-final with Real Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Lacey backed to be a first-team star for Man United

The forward has also excelled in Premier League 2 this season, scoring eight goals and registering two assists in nine appearances in the competition.

Lawrence has said that Lacey's ability is "first-team level", but the teenager has needed time to develop physically, hence his slow introduction into the senior side.

"Shea is quite a unique case," Lawrence told BBC Sport. "He's always had an elite technical level. He can do things with the ball which are, without getting too carried away, genuinely first-team level.

"But he's been a later developer physically, so players like that need more time and patience.

"Day-to-day Shea will train with the first team and basically follow their programme, and then be topped up with under-21 games when he needs to be playing.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Lacey has recently been dealing with a calf injury

"Shea has had one or two little niggles that have disrupted his rhythm a little bit but he's definitely someone the club is really excited about.

"We do believe he is a player that can fully transition into the first team eventually.

"Michael [Carrick] has been supportive. He understands the marquee games for the academy and the ones that he and the club feel are good to be involved in."

Lacey has scored seven goals and registered seven assists in 32 appearances for Man United Under-18s, while he has nine goals and three assists in 14 appearances at Under-21s level.

Carrick is the red-hot favourite to be appointed Man United's head coach on a long-term basis due to his impact since replacing Ruben Amorim at the helm, and Lacey could be a very important player for the Red Devils during the 2026-27 campaign.