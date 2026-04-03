Bruno Fernandes future: 'Internal division' at Man United as club face 'major' decision on club captain

By Matt Law | 03 Apr 2026 10:15 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 10:18

Senior figures at Manchester United are reportedly split when it comes to the future of club captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been in outstanding form for the Red Devils during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring eight goals and registering 17 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

There is uncertainty when it comes to the 31-year-old's long-term future at Old Trafford, though, with the attacker expected to give serious consideration to leaving this summer.

Fernandes will represent Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, and it is understood that Man United want a decision on their captain's future to be made before the summer tournament begins.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Senior Man United figures 'split' over Fernandes' future

According to CaughtOffside, there is 'internal division' at Man United over the best course of action, with some senior figures desperate to keep hold of him, while others believe that a big-money sale would be a sensible decision this summer.

The report claims that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain lead the European interest in Fernandes, while a number of Saudi Arabian clubs are also keen.

Man United's position is allegedly that Fernandes is not for sale, but the club accept that a big-money bid for a player approaching 32 would be tough to reject.

Fernandes made the move to Man United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, and he has represented the Red Devils on 320 occasions, scoring 106 goals and registering 103 assists.

The Portuguese is an inspirational figure for the Red Devils, and it would be a major blow if he departed this summer considering his contribution to the cause.

© Imago / Sportimage

Should Man United let Fernandes leave?

Man United are third in the Premier League table and in a strong position to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Fernandes would allegedly be keen to stay if top-level European football was on offer next season, and Man United simply have to keep hold of their captain.

The attacker has been one of the best players in world football this season, and there is nothing to suggest a decline; in fact, the Portuguese is going from strength to strength.

There is also no immediate panic when it comes to Fernandes, as his contract is due to run until the summer of 2027, with the club also having the option of a one-year extension.