Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'fully prepared' to make bid for Wolves attacker in the summer

By Saikat Mandal | 20 Feb 2026 20:31

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers attacking talent, Mateus Mane, in the next summer window.

The Reds spent heavily last summer to bolster their forward areas, and while other areas need attention, the club could look to bring in one or two players in the attacking department.

Even if Mohamed Salah stays on beyond the summer window, the club still need to plan for his long-term replacement, while Federico Chiesa could be allowed to move on.

Both Liverpool and Man Utd reportedly held formal discussions to sign Mane; it appears the Reds are showing greater intent than other potential suitors.

Liverpool ahead of other rivals in Mateus Mane chase?

© Iconsport / SPI / Icon Sport

According to a report from Caughtoffside, Liverpool have done some early work on the deal for the 18-year-old attacker, although the Red Devils retain interest.

The Reds have reportedly held discussions with the player's representatives, and the initial reaction is very positive.

Wolverhampton Wanderers sit 20th in the Premier League table with 10 points from 27 games, and they are almost certain to be relegated to the Championship next season.

It also means that Wolves would be powerless to prevent some of their top players from moving elsewhere, and the club accept it would be hard for them to keep hold of Mane.

The exciting youngster made his full debut for Wolves in the 2-1 Premier League defeat at Anfield in December and has since made 15 more appearances in this competition, scoring two goals.

Mateus Mane could secure a big-money move next summer

© Imago / Action Plus

Mane appears to be a cracking young talent, but Liverpool must ensure that his arrival does not block the development of exciting young attackers at the club, such as Rio Ngumoha.

Man Utd could be in the mix to sign Mane, especially if they allow Bruno Fernandes to leave the club next summer on a big-money transfer to any Saudi Pro League club.

Premier League rivals Arsenal are also reportedly interested in signing Mane, although they have a wealth of options in their ranks and have other targets in mind.