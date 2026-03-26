Preview: Colchester United vs Walsall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 26 Mar 2026 15:29 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 15:29

Walsall will be looking to pick up an important win when they travel to the JobServe Community Stadium to take on Colchester United on Saturday.

The visitors currently sit 11th in the League Two table and are just two points off the playoffs, while the hosts are 14th and nine points off the top seven.

Match preview

Colchester's playoff push has stalled in recent weeks, with the U's picking up just three victories from 10 league games since the start of February.

Danny Cowley's side suffered narrow 1-0 defeats to the current top two, MK Dons and Bromley, in their last two league games and experienced defender Ellis Iandolo has admitted they "have got to be winning games now" to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Colchester's biggest issue has been in front of goal, having failed to score in eight of their last 12 league matches, with winger Kyreece Lisbie suffering a major slump in the second half of the season.

Lisbie was Colchester's leading goalscorer after netting nine league goals in their first 23 games, but he has managed just one in 15 since the start of 2026.

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Walsall are unbeaten in their first three games under new boss Darren Byfield, who took charge after Mat Sadler was axed earlier this month following a poor run of form.

The Saddlers were four points clear at the top of the league in December, but picked up just two wins in their 14 games since Boxing Day to drop out of the playoffs entirely.

Byfield has made an immediate impact since replacing him, guiding Walsall to wins over Crewe Alexandra and Newport County and a draw with third-placed Cambridge United, and midfielder Alex Pattison has branded him "a breath of fresh air".

One of the main changes Byfield has made is switching from a back three formation to a 4-3-3, something winger Aaron Loupalo-Bi has described as "amazing" after it helped them score five goals in their last three games.

However, it is worth noting that Walsall have lost their last two meetings with Colchester, including a 2-0 defeat at the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium back in November.

Colchester United League Two form:

L L W D L L

Walsall League Two form:

L L L W D W

Team News

Colchester welcomed Iandolo back from injury last weekend and he is expected to continue in defence, alongside Tom Flanagan, Jack Tucker and Kane Vincent-Young.

Lisbie will continue out wide as he looks to get back to his best, with Jaden Williams expected to lead the line.

Walsall, meanwhile, are likely to continue with Daniel Kanu up front and Albert Adomah and Loupalo-Bi out wide.

Pattison, who scored a dramatic late winner against Newport, will once again start in midfield alongside Charlie Lakin and Alfie Chang.

Colchester United possible starting lineup:

Macey; Vincent-Young, Tucker, Flanagan, Iandolo; Read, Bishop; Lisbie, Payne, Anderson; Williams

Walsall possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Browne, Lopata, Burke, Hancock; Pattison, Chang, Lakin; Adomah, Kanu, Loupalo-Bi

We say: Colchester United 1-0 Walsall

Walsall are the in-form team under their new boss and have the fourth-best away record in League Two this season. As a result, we are backing them to pick up all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.