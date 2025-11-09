Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Colchester United and Fulham Under-21s, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Colchester United host Fulham Under-21s in a low-key EFL Trophy clash on Tuesday, with both teams' fates already sealed.

Colchester have a perfect record in the competition so far and have already sealed their spot in the knockouts, while Fulham have suffered heavy defeats to Gillingham and Wycombe Wanderers and are already eliminated.

Match preview

Colchester will be keen to get back to winning ways, with Danny Cowley’s side starting November with back-to-back defeats.

The League Two club enjoyed an unbeaten October, picking up four wins and one draw across all competitions.

However, they have lost to MK Dons in the FA Cup and Bromley in the league so far this month.

Colchester are unbeaten in the EFL Trophy, having beaten both Wycombe and Gillingham 2-1, and they will enter Tuesday’s game as the favourites.

Fulham Under-21s, meanwhile, were beaten 4-1 by Gillingham and 3-1 by Wycombe and have no chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Only Leeds United Under-21s and Everton Under-21s have a worse goal difference in the competition, but Hayden Mullins’s side have been in much better form in Premier League 2.

Fulham Under-21s currently sit third in the league, four points behind top of the table Ipswich Under-21s with a game in hand, and are unbeaten with five wins and three draws in eight matches.

Despite their struggles in the EFL Trophy, they will be hoping to cause an upset at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Colchester United EFL Trophy form:

WW

Colchester United form (all competitions):

WWWDLL

Fulham Under-21s EFL Trophy form:

LL

Fulham Under-21s form (all competitions):

DLDWLD

Team News

Colchester are just seven points off the playoffs in League Two and that will undoubtedly be their main focus, meaning Cowley could field a much-changed side in the EFL Trophy now that they have already reached the next round.

The likes of Tom Smith, Josh Powell, Ronnie Harvey and Jaden Williams are all expected to return to the starting lineup.

Jack Payne has missed Colchester’s last two games with a hamstring issue, while Ben Perry, Dominic Gape and Adrian Akande are also sidelined with serious injuries.

Fulham Under-21s will be hoping young striker Aaron Loupalo-Bi can make an impact, with the 20-year-old having netted eight goals in 12 games across all competitions so far this season.

Loupalo-Bi is likely to be supported out wide by Tom Olyott and Farhaan Ali Wahid, while Ollie Gofford and Chibuzo Nwoko could line up in midfield.

Colchester United possible starting lineup:

Smith; Hunt, Tucker, Flanagan, Powell; Harvey, Oni; Edwards, Williams, Kymani-Gordon; Tovide

Fulham Under-21s possible starting lineup:

McNally; Walters, Amissah, Esenga, De Jesus; Gofford, Nwoko; Olyott, Quashie, Wahid; Loupalo-Bi

We say: Colchester United 2-1 Fulham Under-21s

Although Colchester are likely to play a weakened side, they should still have enough to beat a Fulham Under-21s side that has struggled in the EFL Trophy so far.

Colchester's experience could prove the difference and we are backing the hosts to win 2-1.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Matthew Cooper Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email