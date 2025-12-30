Preview: Colchester United vs MK Dons - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 30 Dec 2025 13:04

Colchester United and MK Dons will battle to get their 2026 underway on a winning note when they meet at the Colchester Community Stadium on New Year's Day.

The hosts are 10th in the League Two standings with 33 points from 23 games, while the visitors are fourth in the table with 40 points from 23 outings.

Match preview

Colchester United narrowly missed out on a playoff place in League Two by just three points in 2024-25, and they are once fighting for a chance at promotion once again this season.

Danny Cowley, in charge since January 2024, has guided his side to eight wins, nine draws and six defeats from their 23 League Two matches, leaving Colchester United placed 10th in the table with 33 points.

They have been especially promising in recent weeks, with Colchester United winning seven, drawing four and losing only two of their last 13 league games, marking a significant improvement on their challenging start to the campaign.

Cowley's side initially started the League Two season with just one win from their first 10 fixtures, alongside five draws and four defeats.

Now hoping to maintain their improved momentum and close the gap on seventh-placed Chesterfield, Colchester United will be aiming for their third straight league victory over MK Dons.

However, MK Dons head into this encounter as the favourites to claim the victory given their impressive start to the 2025-26 season.

Paul Warne's side have claimed 11 victories, seven draws and suffered only five defeats from their 23 League Two fixtures, leaving them with 40 points and sitting fourth in the standings, just three points outside the top three.

The Dons have been especially impressive on the road, accumulating 19 of their 40 points from their 11 matches away from home, with MK Dons picking up the fifth best points total of any team on their travels this term.

Combined with Colchester United's inconsistencies at home, with four wins, four draws and three defeats at their home ground in the league, MK Dons will fancy their chances of picking up all three points.

Colchester United League Two form:

Colchester United form (all competitions):

MK Dons League Two form:

MK Dons form (all competitions):

Team News

Colchester United have drawn each of their last two matches, and Cowley could make changes in search of a victory against MK Dons on New Year's Day.

Kyreece Lisbie is Colchester United's top scorer this term with nine goals in 23 league games, and the forward should keep his place in the forward line, while changes elsewhere could see Will Goodwin, Owura Edwards and Samson Tovide start in attack.

As for MK Dons, Alex Gilbey and Callum Paterson have scored 15 goals between them this term, and the pair should both keep their places in the starting 11 against Colchester United.

Changes elsewhere could see Rushian Hepburn-Murphy start ahead of Aaron Collins in attack, as well as Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Daniel Crowley come into midfield.

Colchester United possible starting lineup:

Macey; Hunt, Tucker, Araujo, Iandolo; Bishop, Read; Lisbie, Tovide, Edwards; Goodwin

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

MacGillivray; Sanders, Ekpiteta, Offord; Nemane, Lemonheigh-Evans, Crowley, Gilbey, Mellish; Hepburn-Murphy, Paterson

We say: Colchester United 1-2 MK Dons

MK Dons have been particularly impressive on the road in the league this term, while Colchester United have shown signs of inconsistency at their home ground, leading us to expect an away win.

