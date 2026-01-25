Chelsea injury news: Cole Palmer update provided by Liam Rosenior as playmaker misses Crystal Palace fixture

By Darren Plant | 25 Jan 2026 13:46

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has revealed that Cole Palmer was "not quite right" to feature against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the playmaker was left out of the squad for the Champions League fixture with Pafos FC in an effort to manage his minutes.

Palmer has been struggling with a groin injury throughout this campaign and it was a clear issue at the end of the game with Brentford on January 17.

Rosenior suggested at his pre-match press conference on Friday that the 23-year-old would likely return for the trip to Selhurst Park.

However, Palmer was a notable absentee when the teams were announced prior to kickoff.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Rosenior provides Palmer injury update

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the London derby, Rosenior claimed that Palmer was suffering with a thigh "niggle", rather than with his groin.

He said: "Unfortunately for us, Cole is not quite right for this one. I've said before in press conferences, he want to make sure that every player is at 100%.

"There's no use risking players in January for what we want to achieve. He has got a little niggle in his thigh.

"He's not quite 100%, but he has got a chance for Wednesday. Hopefully he will be back for then."

Chelsea make the trip to Italy next week to face Serie A champions Napoli in their final fixture of the League Phase of the Champions League.

© Imago / News Images

Right decision to not risk Palmer?

Given the talent at Chelsea's disposal, Rosenior is making the right decision by not taking a risk on Palmer.

The player looked frustrated during the closing stages of the win over Brentford, seemingly a consequence of struggling with the lingering issue.

Palmer was pushed hard over the Christmas and New Year period, playing at least 63 minutes on five occasions between December 20 and January 7.

That has clearly played its part in Palmer only being involved in one of Rosenior's opening five matches as head coach.