Preview: South Africa vs Cameroon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 02 Jan 2026 21:57

South Africa, bronze medallists at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, will face five-time champions Cameroon in a heavyweight AFCON 2025 Round of 16 encounter on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Al Barid Stadium in Rabat.

Bafana Bafana progressed to the knockout phase as runners-up in Group B, while the Indomitable Lions also finished second in Group F, ending the group stage behind defending champions Cote d’Ivoire. Cameroon advanced unbeaten, and the winner of this tie will meet either hosts Morocco or Tanzania in the quarter-finals.

Match preview

South Africa enter the knockout stage with momentum after collecting six points from three group matches, beginning their campaign on 22 December 2025 with a 2–1 victory over Angola decided by Lyle Foster as progress under head coach Hugo Broos continued to take shape.

That promising start was checked by defeat to Egypt in their second fixture, a result that exposed moments of defensive vulnerability but still left qualification firmly within their control heading into the final round.

Bafana Bafana responded under pressure on 29 December 2025 by edging Zimbabwe 3–2 in one of the group stage’s most dramatic matches, as goals from Tshepang Moremi and Foster were followed by a late Oswin Appollis penalty to secure progression despite conceding in each of their victories.

In the wider AFCON context, South Africa’s pedigree remains strong, having won the tournament on home soil in 1996 and recorded notable Round of 16 victories over Egypt in 2019 and Morocco in 2023, with the current squad blending experience and emerging talent throughout AFCON 2025.

A key storyline in this fixture is the presence of Broos on the South Africa bench, with the Belgian having guided Cameroon to AFCON glory in 2017 and bringing valuable insight into Cameroonian football culture, mentality and tournament demands that has been reflected in South Africa’s structured pressing and improved game management.

Historically, AFCON meetings between the two sides have been rare, with South Africa winning their only previous tournament encounter in 1996 and holding an overall head-to-head advantage of three wins and five draws from nine meetings, remaining unbeaten in competitive matches against Cameroon since the early 1990s.

© Imago / Didier Lefa Studio

Cameroon enter the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 as one of the tournament’s most experienced nations after progressing from Group F with a campaign built on defensive organisation and resilience, which began on 24 December 2025 with a controlled 1–0 victory over Gabon that highlighted their ability to manage matches and protect narrow leads.

That defensive foundation was tested on 28 December 2025 when the Indomitable Lions were held to a 1–1 draw by Cote d’Ivoire in a tightly contested encounter, a result that, while denying them maximum points, kept them well placed heading into the final group fixture.

David Pagou's side sealed qualification for the knockout rounds on 31 December 2025 with a 2–1 comeback victory over Mozambique, recovering from an early setback by benefitting from an own goal before Christian Kofane struck the decisive second-half winner to secure second place in the group and extend their unbeaten run.

Across their three group matches, Cameroon scored four goals and conceded just two, reflecting a pragmatic approach that prioritised defensive solidity over attacking output, with their ability to manage key moments and respond to adversity proving central to their progression despite a modest goal return by historical standards.

The Indomitable Lions’ AFCON pedigree remains formidable, as five-time champions accustomed to the demands of knockout football, although recent tournaments have seen them exit at the Round of 16 stage, adding extra significance to this fixture.

The coaching subplot further heightens the intrigue, with Cameroon now led by Pagou but coming up against Broos, whose 2017 AFCON triumph with the Lions remains a defining reference point and adds both emotional and tactical layers to the tie.

South Africa Africa Cup of Nations form:

WLW

South Africa form (all competitions):

DWWWLW

Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations form:

WDW

Cameroon form (all competitions):

WDLWDW

Team News

© Iconsport / BackpagePix © Iconsport / BackpagePix

South Africa are set to rely once more on the leadership and shot-stopping of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, with Mbekezeli Mbokazi anchoring the defence and Bathusi Aubaas a potential midfield inclusion after Broos confirmed that Sphephelo Sithole’s omission against Zimbabwe was a tactical decision rather than injury-related.

Relebohile Mofokeng is pushing for a role either on the right flank or centrally and Sipho Mbule is expected to continue after returning in a more attack-minded setup led by Lyle Foster.

Cameroon, meanwhile, will depend on the intelligence of Bryan Mbeumo, the experience of Christian Bassogog and the midfield authority of Carlos Baleba.

Both Mbeumo and Baleba having been withdrawn at half-time against Mozambique to avoid suspension, while captain Nouhou Tolo remains a concern after being forced off with a hamstring injury and replaced in defence by Christopher Wooh.

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Williams; Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Ngezana; Mokoena, Aubaas, Mbule; Mofokeng, Appollis, Foster

Cameroon possible starting lineup:

Epassy; Tolo, Kotto, Malone; Yongwa, Baleba, Namaso, Tchamadeu, Ebong; Mbeumo, Kofane

We say: South Africa 2-1 Cameroon

South Africa have assembled a settled and increasingly experienced squad over recent years, raising expectations and belief heading into the knockout rounds.

While Cameroon negotiated the group stage effectively, the experience and cohesion within the South Africa camp, combined with Broos’ tournament pedigree, could prove decisive in a closely contested encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.