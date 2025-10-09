Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka score the goals as England record a 3-0 victory over Wales in Thursday night's international friendly.

Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka scored the goals as England recorded a 3-0 victory over Wales in Thursday night's international friendly at Wembley.

The Three Lions netted three times inside the first 20 minutes - the first time that had occurred since November 1987, and Wales simply had no response to their opponents on the night.

The visitors did manage to keep the score down in the second half of action, so positives can be taken, but it was another successful night for Thomas Tuchel's England side.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

England had threatened to put up six or seven when they raced into a three-goal lead, but in the end, the Three Lions were unable to add to their first-half goal blitz.

It was ultimately another clean sheet and another win for Tuchel's side, and the signs are positive ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where England will arrive as one of the favourites.

There must be question marks from a Wales point of view, though, over whether this fixture was sensible ahead of such an important match against Belgium on Monday night.

What damage has been done to Wales ahead of that key fixture?

England are a team firmly heading in the right direction, and Tuchel's decision to leave a number of big names out of his latest squad in order to maintain the harmony in the squad paid off on Thursday night, but there will undoubtedly be tougher tests to come.

ENGLAND VS. WALES HIGHLIGHTS

Morgan Rogers goal vs. Wales (3rd min, England 1-0 Wales)



His first goal of the season is an ENGLAND goal! ? Morgan Rogers taps in after a clever bit of play from Guehi ?

— ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 9, 2025

England make the breakthrough in just the third minute of the match, and it is Rogers on the scoresheet, with the Aston Villa attacker finding the back of the net after excellent work from Marc Guehi.

Ollie Watkins goal vs. Wales (11th min, England 2-0 Wales)



TWO FOR ENGLAND! ⚽️⚽️ It's all too easy for the Three Lions - Watkins finishes from point-blank range

— ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 9, 2025

England double their advantage in the 11th minute of the match, with Watkins on the scoresheet, as the striker converts from close range following a clever cross from Rogers. Terrible defending there!

Bukayo Saka goal vs. Wales (20th min, England 3-0 Wales)

Oh my goodness. Wales are absolutely falling apart here. England have their third of the night through Saka, as the Arsenal attacker finds the top corner with a stunning effort. We have not even played 20 minutes yet!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MARC GUEHI

There are not many better centre-backs in world football than Guehi at this moment in time, and he is an absolute certainty for Tuchel's starting XI at next year's World Cup.

The Crystal Palace defender was in wonderful form against Wales, setting up England's first with some excellent attacking work, while he dealt with everything that came his way from an attacking point of view.

BEST STATS



0 - England have named a starting XI without a player from at least one of Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester United for the first time since June 1992 against France. Atypical.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 9, 2025



3 - England have scored three goals inside the opening 20 minutes of a match for the first time since November 1987 against Yugoslavia. Slaying.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 9, 2025



That goal was history for Bukayo Saka!

— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 9, 2025

ENGLAND VS. WALES MATCH STATS

Possession: England 63%-37% Wales

Shots: England 17-10 Wales

Shots on target: England 5-2 Wales

Corners: England 8-2 Wales

Fouls: England 10-9 Wales

WHAT NEXT?

England will continue their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign with a clash against Latvia on Tuesday night; the Three Lions are currently top of Group K, boasting 15 points from an available 15.

Wales, meanwhile, will be looking to recover from what was a hugely disappointing performance and result when they face Belgium on Monday night; Craig Bellamy's side are currently third in Group J on 10 points, one point behind leaders North Macedonia.

