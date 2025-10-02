[monks data]
Stevenage
League One
Oct 4, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Luton Town

Stevenage
vs.
LutonLuton Town

Preview: Stevenage vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Stevenage vs Luton - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Stevenage and Luton Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Stevenage will be hoping to continue their good form and go top of the League One table when they play host to Luton Town on Saturday. 

With a game in hand on league leaders Bradford City, Alex Revell's side will be keen to maintain their unbeaten home start this weekend.


Match preview

Finishing 14th last season, not many would have expected Stevenage to have had such a good start to the season as they have had.

Following an impressive start, during which Boro went unbeaten in September, only Cardiff City have conceded fewer goals so far.

Not only has their defence played their part, the strikeforce has added plenty of goals up top, with Stevenage scoring 11 times in their last five.

Last weekend, they survived a Leyton Orient fightback which nearly saw them squander a two-goal lead.

However, they were able to hold out and increase their points tally to 22, as their push for a place in next season’s Championship continues.

Matt Bloomfield, manager of Luton Town on August 19, 2025

As for the travellers, Luton Town, many would have tipped them to be title contenders, but an inconsistent run of form has stopped them in their tracks.

Despite just one win in their last four, Matt Bloomfield’s side could potentially jump back into the top six if they take all three points.

Last time out, a 91st-minute penalty from Gideon Kouda rescued a point and prevented what would have been their fifth league defeat.

The two teams have only met 11 times in their history, and this will be the first time the pair have met in League One.

Their last league encounter was in February 2018, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Stevenage League One form:

WLWDWW

 

Stevenage form (all competitions):

WLWDWW

 

Luton Town League One form:

LWLLWD

Luton Town form (all competitions):

LWLLWD


Team News

Jerry Yates of Luton Town and Mads Anderson

Attacker Jake Young has not featured since May and will not return in time for Saturday’s game. 

However, Stevenage top scorer Jamie Reid could return to the starting 11 after missing the trip to Leyton Orient.

Captain Carl Piergianni and Charlie Goode have built a strong partnership at the back and are expected to start together again, assuming the former can overcome an injury.

As for the visitors, Luton Town, they will still be without Hakeem Odoffin, who is yet to make his debut for the club due to an operation.

Their season has been hampered by injuries, and they still await the returns of Elijah Adebayo and Ali Al-Hamadi.

After scoring late on off the bench last time out, Gideon Kouda may be rewarded with a start, while Nahki Wells has scored just once in eight games so far and could potentially miss out.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Wildin, Goode, Piergianni, Freestone; Houghton, White; Lubala, Kemp, Campbell; Reid

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Bramall, Makosso, Andersen, Naismith; Fanne, Saville; Morris, Nelson, Alli; Kouda


SM words green background

We say: Stevenage 3-1 Luton Town

 

Stevenage have impressed in recent weeks, with their unbeaten home record and improving attacking form suggesting they can make another statement on Saturday.

In contrast, Luton’s away struggles continue to cost them, and with their defence looking vulnerable, they may find it difficult to cope with Stevenage’s momentum.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Calum Burrowes
