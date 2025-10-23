Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Reading and Doncaster Rovers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Doncaster Rovers will be aiming to get back to winning ways in League One on Saturday afternoon when they travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to face Reading.

Rovers have struggled to find consistency in recent weeks and sit in mid-table, while the Royals recent improved form have seen them push up the table after losing just once in their last five matches.

Match preview

Doncaster Rovers, who lifted the League Two title last season to seal their return to League One after a three-year absence, began the campaign brightly but have struggled to rediscover their early-season rhythm in recent weeks.

The Rovers collected 16 points from a possible 21 in their opening seven fixtures, yet they have managed only a single point from their last six league outings.

Grant McCann’s men suffered a 2-1 defeat against Northampton Town last time out, following a humbling 4-0 loss at Leyton Orient the previous week.

Cup competitions have provided some respite, with a convincing 3-0 victory over Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy offering encouragement, but Doncaster fans will be eager for improved league results to ensure the gap between themselves and the relegation zone remains comfortable.

Meanwhile, Reading eased out of the bottom four in midweek after a narrow 1-0 win against Northampton Town, though pressure continues to mount on head coach Noel Hunt.

Hunt, who has been in charge of the Royals since December 2024, came close to guiding the Berkshire outfit to the playoffs last term, but his side have struggled to find consistency so far this season.

A disappointing start that yielded just 10 points from their opening 10 matches left Hunt under scrutiny, with FootballLeagueWorld suggesting his position was under review ahead of the 1-1 draw with Exeter City.

Since that result, Reading have fallen to a 2-1 defeat against league leaders Cardiff City but bounced back with a crucial win over the Cobblers, giving Hunt renewed hope of stabilising their form.

The Royals have now lost only once in their last five league matches, and aside from the setback against Cardiff, they had gone over a month unbeaten.

Reading League One form:

WDDDLW

Reading form (all competitions):

WDWDLW

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

LLLDLL

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

LLDWLL

Team News

Doncaster Rovers have few injury concerns ahead of the weekend, with Harry Clifton remaining the only absentee.

Grant McCann is expected to stick with the same lineup that suffered a 2-1 defeat against Northampton Town last time out, with Matty Pearson partnering Connor O’Riordan in central midfield.

Veteran forward Billy Sharp, who has scored twice in 13 league appearances this season, is set to continue as the lone striker.

For Reading, Derrick Williams, who returned from injury to play 75 minutes in midweek against Northampton, should retain his place in defence as he continues to build match fitness.

Matt Ritchie remains a doubt after being forced off in the first half of the win over Northampton, although Hunt does not expect the winger to be sidelined for long.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan is likely to lead the line once again, with Jack Marriott still recovering from a hamstring issue.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Stevens; Abrefa, Burns, O'Connor, Dorsett; Wing, Doyle, Savage; Kyerewaa, Marriott, Lane

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Nixon, Pearson, McGrath, Senior; Bailey, Broadbent; Molyneux, Sbarra, Middleton; Sharp

We say: Reading 1-1 Doncaster Rovers

Reading will take confidence from their midweek victory over Northampton Town, but consistency remains an issue for Hunt’s side. Doncaster, meanwhile, are desperate to end their winless run and have the quality to frustrate the hosts.

A tight and evenly-matched contest could see the spoils shared at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

